Labour market statistics: "clearest signs yet" that young people and lowest paid are being hit hardest by crisis

Following the latest publication of the ONS unemployment stats this morning, the figures showed a 649,000 drop in workers on payroll from March to June this year.
Kirstie Donnelly MBE, CEO at City & Guilds Group, commented:
“With unemployment already on the rise, and set to skyrocket to as many as 4 million people by the end of the year, it’s critical that we act now and use all the ammunition available to provide training and jobs lifelines to those most in need.
“The interventions outlined by the Chancellor in last week’s Summer Statement are a step in the right direction, but there is still much more that can be done. As well as supporting young people, we need to ensure that people of all ages, particularly those from lower socio-economic groups, or people displaced from industries badly impacted by the pandemic have the opportunities to gain the new skills they need to access meaningful employment.
“The funding needed to make this happen already exists. In our Recovery & Resilience report, published this month, we called on the Government to urgently redirect existing skills funding to ensure that the budgets set aside for further education are being allocated in the right way, with the right focus to support skills development that promotes both employment and social mobility. We know skills development will help pave the way to economic recovery and we have the means to make this happen. This is our ‘Act Now’ moment.”
Tony Wilson, Director, Institute for Employment Studies, said:
"This morning's figures show clearly that the jobs market continued to weaken during the lockdown and is showing no signs yet of recovery. Even with the emergency measures to protect jobs and incomes, paid employment has already fallen by around a million since March and this is only going to get worse in the coming months.
"Today's data showed a welcome if small improvement in the numbers claiming unemployment-related benefits after two months of record-breaking rises. This appears to be a result of self-employed income support payments being made in May, and so lifting many new claimants back out of the claimant count.
"However, the numbers of young people claiming unemployment related benefits has continued to rise and today's data gives the clearest signs yet that younger people are being hit hard by the crisis. One in seven of the youth labour force are now claimant unemployed, double the rate for older people, and the official measure of unemployment has crept up to its highest since 2017.
"Our research has also highlighted that low paid workers are bearing the brunt of this crisis – with the low paid twice as likely to have been temporarily laid off during the crisis and disproportionately likely to have lost their jobs.
"Perhaps of most concern, today's data confirms that the hiring market has collapsed – with new starts to employment running at just half of pre-crisis levels, and vacancies falling by three fifths. A combination of continued employer uncertainty and significant spare capacity within firms as workers come back from furlough has led to a stagnant hiring market and reiterate that the government will need to act fast to implement its plan for jobs. And with more job losses likely through the autumn and winter, if hiring doesn't start to bounce back soon then we may yet need more measures to stimulate growth."
Published 16 July 2020