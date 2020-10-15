 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

THE OPEN UNIVERSITY PARTNERS WITH MACMILLAN CHILDREN’S BOOKS TO EXTEND ITS READING FOR PLEASURE WORK TO FAMILIES

Details
Hits: 166
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The @OpenUniversity (OU) is launching Book Chat: Reading with your Child, a resource which comprises three short films and support materials to help parents, families and carers read books conversationally and creatively to children. Working with Macmillan Children’s Books, the films use a selection of their picture books and a poetry collection to support families with reading to different ages of children.

 Book Chat is the informal interaction that accompanies quality reading to and with children, developing children’s language and comprehension and nurturing a love of reading. The films model this relaxed interaction through the use of open questions, comments and prompts to initiate Book Chat and enable parents and children to share the pleasure of reading together –  a significant step for the project, as homelife becomes even more important whilst families cope with a post-pandemic world.

The films are based around three titles published on the Macmillan Children's Books list and their Two Hoots illustrated imprint. Each is aimed at a different age of child who will be engaging with the stories or poems. One Fox by Kate Read (5+), A House that Once Was by Julie Fogliano and illustrated by Lane Smith (7+) and The Same Inside: Poems about Empathy and Friendship, a collection of poems by Liz Brownlee, Matt Goodfellow and Roger Stevens (9+).

The new films and support materials can be found here.

The OU’s Reading for Pleasure programme is led by Professor Teresa Cremin, who also reads on one of the films, along with Richard Charlesworth and Ben Harris, both experienced teachers and long-standing partners of The Open University’s work. The aim is to reach over a million families across the UK, through The OU, The Reading Agency, The United Kingdom Literacy Association (UKLA) and the Department for Education’s English Hubs as well as through other consumer-facing partners. 

Teresa Cremin, Professor of Education at The Open University, says:

“Drawing on our research and practitioner networks, the OU was well placed to produce this Book Chat resource which offers support and advice to parents to read with their children and discuss the text.  These conversations are critical as they invite children's deep engagement, prompt them to imagine, and help them make sense of what they are reading. Book Chat fosters a love of reading.”

Alyx Price, Associate Publisher at Macmillan Children’s Books, says:

We were delighted when the OU approached us to support Book Chat. We have partnered with them on other Reading for Pleasure initiatives and this new project was a perfect match for us, particularly at this important time for families and home life. Book Chat offers great support to families and carers who don’t know where to start, as well as giving new inspiration to those who already share stories regularly with their children. The selected titles are perfect for reading aloud and the films will introduce families to these great books and more, setting them up for a lifetime loving stories together”.

Northern Regional College has gone smoke free
Sector News
Northern Regional College (@NRCCollege) has gone smoke free â€“ the fi
Coleg Gwent transforms education with Citrix
Sector News
COVID-19 is transforming the way education is delivered. And @ColegGwe
Join us at our virtual open evenings in November
Sector News
This year, our November open evenings are going virtual! Explore the r

Following the highly successful Teachers Reading Challenge, 2020 led by the OU and The Reading Agency, this new stage in the OU’s Reading for Pleasure programme is about supporting parents and carers at home. A free online course on reading for pleasure is being developed for parents with the charity Coram Beanstalk, due summer 2021 – the course will be available on the OU’s free learning site, OpenLearn.

The films can be watched in advance via the YouTube links below:

Book Chat: Reading to your Child One Foxhttps://youtu.be/sKFdKs_2wJY
Book Chat: Reading to your Child The House that Once Washttps://youtu.be/zNqG-RlwrIM
Book Chat: Reading to your Child  The Same Insidehttps://youtu.be/1O-N2g96yvo

WEBINAR: Sharing the pleasure: the role of talk in reading  

Tuesday 20 October, 20:00 – 21:00

This OU webinar is free and open to educators, librarians, parents and others interested in supporting young people develop the reading habit. The Book Chat crew, Teresa Cremin, Ben Harris and Richard Charlesworth will be joined by the children’s author Smriti Hall (TBC) and Rumenar Atkar, a mum and primary school librarian. The session will include research and practice insights, strategies to enrich informal book talk at home and school, and book recommendations that get everyone talking.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Northern Regional College has gone smoke free
Sector News
Northern Regional College (@NRCCollege) has gone smoke free – the fi
Coleg Gwent transforms education with Citrix
Sector News
COVID-19 is transforming the way education is delivered. And @ColegGwe
Bramble report identifies training and technology as top priorities for online tuition
Sector News
@bramble_io : Training and technology issues must be addressed if live
Marcus Rashford MBE backs Welsh Government decision to ensure free school meal provisions for every school holiday until Easter 2021
Sector News
The Welsh Government (wgmin_education) has guaranteed free school meal
Join us at our virtual open evenings in November
Sector News
This year, our November open evenings are going virtual! Explore the r
Education Committee holds session on the educational outcomes for white working-class pupils
Sector News
Today (13 Oct), the Education Committee (@CommonsEd) will hold its fir
HELPING STUDENTS NAVIGATE AN INTERCONNECTED WORLD: New results from PISA 2018
Sector News
Today’s students live in an interconnected, diverse and rapidly chan
Announcing Coursera for Campus free pricing options and academic integrity upgrades
Sector News
@Coursera New features support credit-bearing online learning, student
Last night, BCoT opened its doors virtually for their first event of the academic year
Sector News
@BCoT opened its doors virtually for their first event of the academic
Wales is first country in the world to adopt Adobe Spark for Education nationally
Sector News
@AdobeSpark for Education is now officially available bilingually thro
Dental school welcomes students’ safe return
Sector News
Dental students at the University of Plymouth are safely back to their
New report calls for urgent prioritisation of sustainability skills in the education sector
Sector News
A new report launched today (15 Oct) by education and sustainability e

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

Demetrius Harrison
Demetrius Harrison has liked Demetrius Harrison's Profile 1 hour 18 minutes ago
avatar
Northern Regional College
Northern Regional College has published a new article: Northern Regional College has gone smoke free 4 hours 54 minutes ago
Citrix
Citrix has published a new article: Coleg Gwent transforms education with Citrix 7 hours 2 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5014)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page