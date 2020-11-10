 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

A Global Collaboration for Digital Skills: COVID-19 and Beyond

Details
Hits: 1099
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

GAN Global (@GAN4Skills) to extend @Microsoft’s global skills initiative via workforce insights in Australia, Colombia and New Zealand 

The Global Apprenticeship Network (GAN) will be working together with Microsoft Philanthropies to conduct a series of skills and industry analyses related to the digital skilling policy landscapes in Australia, Colombia and New Zealand. This will help further the reach of Microsoft’s global skills initiative in supporting underrepresented and vulnerable communities in these countries. 

2020 is undoubtedly the year that has pushed digitalisation in all sectors. Faced with a global pandemic, governments across the world implemented mandatory lockdowns, with both private and public sectors looking for ways to adapt to this new reality and going online to the extent possible. This reality has also highlighted the extent of existing inequalities when it comes to network coverage and access to digital skills training. The digital divide appears to be growing and partners need to urgently address this issue which is a key lever for sustainable development. 

To address the situation, Microsoft announced in June the launch of an initiative to help 25 million people worldwide acquire the digital skills needed in a COVID-19 economy. With data gathered through LinkedIn, the top ten tech jobs were identified as having the greatest number of job openings, have had steady growth over the past four years, pay a liveable wage, and require skills that can be learned online. 

The situational assessments conducted by the GAN Networks in Australia, Colombia and New Zealand will provide a deeper understanding of the in-country digital skilling policies, regulations and legislation, as well as identifying the communities that have limited or no access to digital skilling initiatives. Extensive stakeholder engagement will form the basis of the work and will include a strong focus on supporting the development of responsive and future fit digital skilling policy frameworks. 

Based on the results, the GAN Networks will work with local partners, such as TVET institutions and training providers, to create new opportunities and strengthen existing ones for underserved communities. The project will run from October 2020 to August 2021 and will be an important step towards further developing successful collaborations to bring digital skills to all.

Kate Behncken, Vice President and Lead of Microsoft Philanthropies, said:

"We have brought every part of our company together through our global skills initiative so people around the world can obtain the digital skills needed to find and land their next job.

"We look forward to working with GAN Networks to examine the digital skills policies landscape in Australia, Colombia and New Zealand in order to bring digital skills learning opportunities 

Christmasâ€¯guidance set out for university studentsâ€¯
Sector News
The Government has published guidance for students to travel home at t
Biggest drop in graduate jobs since 2008 crisis
Sector News
The number of graduate jobs dropped by 12% in 2020 with the majority o
Ofsted reports on the effects of lockdown
Sector News
Today (10 Nov), a report from @OfstedNews highlighted some of the impa

to more people, including the most vulnerable populations.”

Nazrene Mannie 100 pixels

Nazrene Mannie, GAN Global Executive Director, said:

“GAN Global is excited to collaborate on this exciting initiative with Microsoft Philanthropies and our country networks. The initiative offers the potential for shaping and influencing responsive and relevant pathways into technology based roles that are in demand across the globe and will have a positive impact on job seekers at a time when the need for reskilling, upskilling and new skilling is more important than ever.” 

Josh Williams Skills International 100x100Josh Williams, GAN New Zealand Co-ordinator, said:

“GAN New Zealand is pleased and delighted to support the Microsoft Skilling Initiative here in New Zealand. The Microsoft offer is a wonderful contribution to a critically necessary global upskilling effort. GAN New Zealand will support this extraordinary offer on the ground with a focus on inclusive growth, in particular to enable new possibilities and pathways to tech careers for Māori, Pasifika, and women.”

“In a time where digital skills are needed more than ever, GAN Australia is thrilled to be supporting GAN Global and Microsoft Philanthropies in delivering key technology skills training in Australia.” Gary Workman, GAN Australia Executive Director. 

María Camila Agudelo Salazar, GAN Colombia Co-ordinator, said:

“GAN Colombia is very excited to join a digitalization project with Microsoft. Now we are facing a global crisis. The world of work and specially the youth labour employment is being profoundly affected by the global virus pandemic. Digital skills are needed more than ever in our economy. These times demands all kind of efforts to protect jobs, specially youth employment. In this scenario, we need to fuse the link between education and employment, the mismatch between the skills people have and the skills business need, specially the digitalization skills.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Christmas guidance set out for university students 
Sector News
The Government has published guidance for students to travel home at t
Biggest drop in graduate jobs since 2008 crisis
Sector News
The number of graduate jobs dropped by 12% in 2020 with the majority o
Up to 1.5 million young people under 18 may need mental health support due to the coronavirus pandemic
Sector News
A report published today (01 Oct) by the Centre for Mental Health, is
Care Leavers Covenant Board meeting and report out today
Sector News
Today, Tuesday 10 November, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson (@Gav
New report shows over 27,000 students could miss out on university in 2021 due to COVID learning loss
Sector News
Research published today (11 Nov) by @AccessHE, the network for social
UUK response to government plans for enhanced asymptomatic COVID testing for universities
Sector News
@UniversitiesUK response to government plans for enhanced asymptomatic
Ofsted reports on the effects of lockdown
Sector News
Today (10 Nov), a report from @OfstedNews highlighted some of the impa
Post-pandemic retraining programme launched by Bath College and Bath Spa University
Sector News
At a time of significant economic and social turbulence, @BathCollege
Remote Secures $35 Million in Series A Funding to Transform Global Talent Market
Sector News
SAN FRANCISCO, November 10, 2020 -- @Remote, an HR technology platform
Government guidance for student Christmas return 'riddled with holes’, says UCU
Sector News
The University and College Union (@UCU) today (Wednesday) said governm
College praises class of 2020
Sector News
Every year graduation marks a special moment in the academic calenda
UK’s next generation of social entrepreneurs celebrated by Peter Jones Foundation and Pearson
Sector News
Three student winners of Be The Future challenge announced, after subm

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Institute of Student Employers (ISE)
Institute of Student Employers (ISE) has published a new article: Biggest drop in graduate jobs since 2008 crisis 1 hour 48 minutes ago
Jessica
Jessica has a new avatar. 2 hours 47 minutes ago
Jessica
Karen Roberts
Karen Roberts has published a new article: Will the £95k cap on public sector exit payments impact on schools and colleges? 19 hours 45 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5101)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page