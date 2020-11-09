 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Plymouth University launches new £200,000 Research and Development Fund

Details
Hits: 136
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The University of Plymouth has launched a new funding programme for the business community as part of its continued support during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Research and Development Solutions Fund is designed to stimulate industrial collaborations and knowledge transfer opportunities between researchers and businesses, and aiming to solve specific ‘business problems’.

The £200,000 fund, delivered in partnership between the University’s Research & Innovation directorate, and Thomas Westcott Chartered Accountants, will also be a catalyst for enabling businesses to gain even greater access to the University’s facilities such as the COAST Lab, the Plymouth Electron Microscopy Centre and the Digital Fabrication Laboratory.

Adrian Dawson, Director of Research & Innovation, said:

“The Research and Development Solutions Fund is designed to stimulate industrial collaborations and knowledge transfer opportunities between university researchers and businesses. It will not only address specific and immediate issues and opportunities, but it will forge new relationships – and strengthen existing ones – resulting in longer term collaborations."

Grants of up to £20,000 will be available during two funding rounds opening this month and in March, next year, and the programme is open to businesses from any industry sector or geographic location in the UK.

The funds can be used to cover a variety of costs including academic research time to focus on a specific opportunity or challenge to a business; research time of the industrial partner; and access to specialist University facilities or equipment.

Professor Judith Petts CBE, Vice-Chancellor, said:

“The Research and Development Solutions Fund demonstrates how universities can be engines for change in their communities, and drivers of R&D, knowledge exchange and ultimately, economic growth. This fund represents an investment in that collaborative dynamic, and demonstrates our commitment to the civic university mission.”

 

UK labour market: November 2020
Sector News
Weak figures driven by continued fall in hiring and spare capacity â€“
Findings from Ofsted visits in October
Sector News
Amanda Spielman @OfstedNews discusses what we found in our visits to e
City Corporation welcomes London Living Wage increase
Sector News
The City of London Corporation has welcomed an increase to the London

You may also be interested in these articles:

UK labour market: November 2020
Sector News
Weak figures driven by continued fall in hiring and spare capacity –
Findings from Ofsted visits in October
Sector News
Amanda Spielman @OfstedNews discusses what we found in our visits to e
City Corporation welcomes London Living Wage increase
Sector News
The City of London Corporation has welcomed an increase to the London
Leeds Manufacturing Festival announce sponsors backing manufacturing careers initiative
Sector News
Organisers of the Leeds Manufacturing Festival, launched this month to
Ofsted report into the impact of the pandemic across education settings
Sector News
@OfstedNews: Children hardest hit by COVID-19 pandemic are regressing
Rethink cut to Union Learning Fund and work with unions to level up skills after coronavirus
Sector News
The government has been urged to rethink the planned cut to the Union
The end of predicted grades?
Sector News
Admissions Process Review: @UCAS maps reforms of higher education admi
DFN project SEARCH hails frontline graduates during Learning Disability Work Week 2020
Sector News
DFN Project SEARCH (@dfnsearch) has hailed the impact of its graduate
Close To Two Thirds Of Teachers Considering Leaving Profession Due To Poor Wellbeing
Sector News
Poor wellbeing in the education sector has left nearly two thirds of
How to become an Accredited First Aid for Mental Health Trainer
Sector News
How do I become or qualify as the first aid for Mental Health Instruct
New engineering apprenticeship opportunity for training providers
Sector News
The Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (@LEEA_INT), the leading t
Game-Changing Innovation from University Students Chosen for Global Graduate Showcase
Sector News
There are 24 UK and Irish @GlobalGradShow entrants out ot the 100 subm

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Alex Frost
Alex Frost has published a new article: Leeds Manufacturing Festival announce sponsors backing manufacturing careers initiative 17 hours 3 minutes ago
SafeCert Awards
SafeCert Awards shared a photo. 18 hours 40 minutes ago

1
SafeCert Awards
SafeCert Awards do you wish to deliver accredited awards such as first aid, mental health first aid, fire safety, health and safety, coshh, risk assessment, manual... Show more

Safecert

Awarding Body for First Aid, Health and Safety, Healthcare, Teaching, Assessing and IQA Qualifications. Who We Are The Safe Awarding Body. We are an Awarding…

18 hours 33 minutes ago
loader
loader
Attachment
Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: Your opportunity to influence the future of training and development within the Construction and Engineering sector 20 hours 13 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5095)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page