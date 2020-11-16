 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

NUS calls for ‘urgent student support’ at upcoming spending review

Details
Hits: 326
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
student

The National Union of Students (@nusuk) has said students need urgent financial support as well as a plan for a new education system built on the principles of being lifelong, fully-funded, accessible and democratic, at the upcoming spending review.

NUS has been encouraging students and students’ unions to hold Town Hall meetings with MPs, so that students can share their experiences, and put forward their demands directly to them. This is being supported by a programme of action being led by grassroots student organisers throughout the week to demand that the government provide them with financial support, and that universities and colleges meet their demands – including rent rebates.

Research by the NUS has shown that 20 percent of students did not think that they would be able to pay their rent and essential bills this term, and 3 in 4 students were anxious about paying their rent this term.1

Students are no different to the wider community, and have been affected in many of the same ways by this pandemic. Many students have lost employment and now find themselves in rent arrears.

NUS is calling for the government to take urgent action by –

  • Providing funding to colleges and universities to be directed towards hardship funds
  • Investing to eradicate digital poverty and ensure that students have the technology they need to learn, including free internet access
  • Introducing financial support for students during lockdown periods
  • Providing students with the right to leave accommodation contracts without any financial detriment
  • Directing funding towards students’ unions to empower students to shape decisions

NUS is also calling for measures to create a lifelong, funded, accessible and democratic education system, including –

  • Reintroduce non-repayable, means-tested maintenance grants, and set eligibility for these at previous levels plus inflationary increases
  • Greater investment into adult education, and all adult education funding invested into the further education sector to be ring-fenced for this purpose
  • All Equivalent or Lower Qualification (ELQ) funding restrictions should be removed through all levels of education
  • Raise the base funding rate for 16- and 17-year-olds in further education to at least £4,760
  • Extend the maximum student loan eligibility to enable all students to afford basic living costs without reliance on part-time employment
  • Greater investment in NHS children and young people’s mental health services

Commenting ahead of the spending review, Larissa Kennedy, NUS National President, said;

“The treatment of students during this pandemic is not an anomaly, it is indicative of an education system rotting at its core, with this being just the latest manifestation of the tyranny of the marketised university, which is forced to prioritise profit above all else.

“Students need support now. They deserve better than the meagre measures they have been offered so far, and need urgent support to prevent a worsening mental health crisis, students turning to foodbanks for their next meal and a lack of access to education.

“On top of exposing and exacerbating some of the systemic challenges for students, COVID-19 has also created an urgent need for greater support. The spending review must look to the future and secure students’ present. The most important measures for this will be ensuring that students have the financial support that they require to cope with the effects of this pandemic.

“We need a new education system, built on the principles of being lifelong, fully-funded, accessible and democratic. We must put students at the heart of this vision.

Question and answers: SAGE papers on Covid 19 transmissions in schools
Sector News
Today (13 Nov), SAGE (the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies)
Only 28% feel confident about the levels of cleanliness and hygiene in educational locations - survey
Sector News
The implementation of the second Coronavirus lockdown in England has r
Is COVID-19 costing young professionals their at-work education?
Sector News
An independent poll shows that businesses favour those aged 30 and ove

“Access to education will be a lifeline for so many throughout this pandemic. Our education system must set communities up to succeed as, for too many, it does not currently.”

Isaac Hanson, Chair of Liberate the University and Students Deserve Better organiser, said; 

'Since the COVID pandemic began in earnest in March, our universities' management have shown a flagrant disregard for student welfare and internal democracy. Students and staff alike were left in the dark for months as decisions were made that not only fundamentally altered our teaching and learning experiences, but put our lives at risk. Since returning to university, students across the country have demanded answers and concessions from our institutions, but these cries have fallen on deaf ears. Next week we're standing together to ensure our voices are too loud to ignore.'

You may also be interested in these articles:

Question and answers: SAGE papers on Covid 19 transmissions in schools
Sector News
Today (13 Nov), SAGE (the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies)
Only 28% feel confident about the levels of cleanliness and hygiene in educational locations - survey
Sector News
The implementation of the second Coronavirus lockdown in England has r
Is COVID-19 costing young professionals their at-work education?
Sector News
An independent poll shows that businesses favour those aged 30 and ove
Companies House wins at the inaugural Wales STEM Awards
Sector News
Companies House are thrilled to have been crowned a winner at the inau
The end of predicted grades?
Sector News
Admissions Process Review: @UCAS maps reforms of higher education admi
The sky’s the limit as air hostess switches aviation for IT degree
Sector News
Janka Krsteva, 32, discusses studying a degree in IT via online learni
SERC Students Steer their own Course during Global Entrepreneurship Week
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) are scheduled to host a full p
33,500 young people to connect with employers during Meet Your Future: Workplace Opportunity Week
Sector News
Meet Your Future: Workplace Opportunity Week gives young people the op
Barking & Dagenham College Student Artwork Appears in Magazine
Sector News
A student from Barking & Dagenham College (@BarkingCollege) has se
Welsh student blazing a trail in the meat industry as sector sees surge in female butchers
Sector News
MORE and more women are blazing a trail in the meat industry.For many
Covid Career Change? Software developers are best future proof job swap - research by CodinGame
Sector News
The most future proof career switch that allows post-pandemic jobseek
Apprentice engineer from Coleg y Cymoedd wins regional manufacturing award
Sector News
Hard work and determination has seen a learner from Porth overcome the

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5110)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page