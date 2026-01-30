Corvinus University launches 10 new Master’s programmes for 2026

This autumn, Corvinus University of Budapest are offering ten new Master’s programmes – all English-taught, one-year programmes.

Within the field of business and management, Corvinus is launching the Artificial Intelligence in Business Master’s programme. It combines a management perspective with cutting-edge technology, data-driven thinking and the ethical use of AI. Graduates will be able to translate strategic decisions into technological solutions and leverage the potential of AI to deliver well-defined, sustainable business value.

Another new programme is Strategic Project Management, which prepares students — through teamwork and a practice-oriented approach — to lead domestic and global projects with a strong strategic mindset.

The International Sport Business programme prepares students for responsible leadership, analyst and advisory roles within the global sports ecosystem, drawing heavily on Budapest’s strong expertise in the sport industry.

Corvinus has also developed dedicated Master’s programmes for those specifically interested in entrepreneurship and innovation. These include Agile Entrepreneurship (building start-ups), Digital Innovation (business development for digital products), and Design, Business and Society (advertising and identity building).



Responding to strong market demand, the university is also introducing Intellectual Property Management, developed in cooperation with the international professional organisation and the Hungarian Intellectual Property Office.

New programmes focused on major societal challenges

A further group of new programmes is expected to attract strong interest for its focus on today’s most pressing societal challenges. Corvinus is launching Climate Policy and Regional Development, delivered in professional partnership with the Regional Centre for Energy Policy Research (REKK), a leading research hub for climate and energy policy in Central and Eastern Europe.

Global Development Policy and Health Economic Evaluation are two interdisciplinary, one-year programmes that prepare students to produce decision-support analyses through practical and methodological applications.

“Corvinus is Hungary’s leading university in economics and social sciences, and we offer 24 specialised Master’s programmes that can only be studied here. Investing one or two years in a Master’s degree is a sound decision — economically too: it can lead to salaries up to a third higher and far more promising leadership career opportunities than a bachelor’s degree alone,” said Dániel Havran, Dean of Graduate Programmes, responsible for Corvinus University’s Master’s programme portfolio.



As well as the new Master’s programmes, a development amongst undergraduate offerings this year is the Business Informatics bachelor’s programme being made available in English.



Corvinus University is Hungary’s leading university in the field of business, economics, and social sciences. Corvinus University currently has more than 8,000 students, including 2,000 international students, and has close links with 170 partner universities worldwide.