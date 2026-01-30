Digital accessibility should be a route to academic excellence, not a tick box, says new report  

The Accessible Digital Futures report from The Glenlead Centre and Jisc calls for stronger collaboration across education, industry and policymakers to put UK higher education at the forefront of digital innovation.

The Glenlead Centre and Jisc have launched a new report examining the barriers to digital accessibility across UK higher education following a series of national workshops involving 143 participants including contributions from 49 universities, policymakers, accessibility specialists, researchers, and industry partners.

Barriers identified:

Technical – tools designed with accessibility as an afterthought or not designed for an educational audience; privacy concerns; lack of representation in generative AI tools.

Institutional – skills shortages; unclear and inconsistent policies; limited resources.

Regulatory – a need for training and awareness of new and evolving regulation; a lack of enforceable frameworks.

Market – vendor monopolies; weak incentives for accessible design.

The report highlights both the transformative potential of emerging technologies and the urgent need for coordinated sector leadership. It also sets out a number of high-level recommendations, including that accessibility be viewed not merely as compliance but as a route to academic excellence, international competitiveness, and a unique selling point for UK higher education.

The recommendations are structured around three core themes:

1. Student‑centred collaboration and sector capability building

Create shared spaces for cross‑sector collaboration.

Embed students as partners in technology design.

Improved clarity around institutional responsibilities for accessibility.

Invest in digital and AI upskilling for all roles.

2. Collective influence through procurement and standards

Education, industry and policymakers to collectively develop and implement sector‑wide accessibility standards for digital and AI tools.

Use collective buying power to incentivise accessible design.

Support the growth of British accessible edtech.

Improve training and awareness of key accessibility regulations and ensure alignment with the European Accessibility Act

Join communities of practice to continue the conversation with like-minded peers.

3. Research, foresight, and anticipatory intelligence

Invest in scenario planning for emerging technologies.

Build a shared evidence base for accessibility practice.

Strengthen international intelligence sharing.

Throughout the Accessible Digital Futures project, participants expressed concern that accessibility is not being prioritised in the design, development, procurement and implementation of rapidly advancing digital technologies, including AI. At the same time, a powerful appetite for collaboration, innovation, and student‑centred reform was also identified.

Participants stressed that technology should enable all students to thrive, not simply to deliver efficiencies. The report acts as a sector‑wide call to action to ensure that digital technologies enhance, rather than hinder, accessibility and inclusion across UK higher education.

Kellie Mote, accessibility programme lead at Jisc said:

“Since 2018, when digital accessibility regulations were introduced in the UK, we’ve seen universities build awareness and skills to make content and systems usable for everyone. The increasing use of AI in assistive and accessibility tools, and the introduction of global legislation like the European Accessibility Act, makes the challenge of getting it right more complex and more urgent than ever before.

“Open and proactive collaboration between HE, industry, policy makers and user groups is needed to realise the potential of digital accessibility. Universities need to know they can rely on the tech industry to provide products that have accessibility built-in, and that they have policy makers’ support in driving improvement.

“The recommendations in this report aim to guide the UK to be world-leaders in optimal usability for all. At Jisc, we’re excited to be in a position to convene people ready to collaborate on finding real solutions that are potentially life changing for deaf, disabled or neurodivergent users of technology”.

Professor Ann Kristin Glenster, executive director at The Glenlead Centre said:

“The evidence gathered from the Accessible Digital Futures project demonstrates great interest and desire for accessible digital and AI technologies in UK’s higher education.

“More work needs to be done to bring key stakeholders together, but if there is one thing we now can say for certain, it is that the sector is calling out for inclusive and accessible technologies that are human-centric and student-led.

“This should be a clarion call to institutional leaders and policymakers that digital and AI technologies have the potential to be a force for good, but only when developed and adopted responsibly in partnership with industry. This offers a huge growth opportunity for accessible British edtech.”