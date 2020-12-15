 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Students helping to build own campus on Caddick Construction work placement scheme with The Manchester College

Details
Hits: 126
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Students helping to build own campus

A group of students at The Manchester College’s (@TheMcrCollege) Industry Excellence Academy for Construction & Engineering are helping to build part of their own campus thanks to an Industry placement scheme with Caddick Construction (@CaddickGroup).

Forming part of the College’s blueprint for the new T Level qualification, students studying on The Manchester College Architectural & Construction Engineering (ACE) Scholarship programme are spending two days each week on Caddick’s live Openshaw campus construction site as part of their two-year studies.

On completion, the students will gain a BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Construction and Built Environment, an industry and university-recognised qualification equivalent to three A Levels. They will also benefit from a range of bespoke, co-developed modules to help fill industry skills gaps identified by an employer consortium working with the College.

Caddick Construction was awarded the contract to build the £25m teaching facility at The Manchester College’s Openshaw campus in September. They will continue to have students on site each week on a half termly rotation until the completion of the project.

The students will undertake on-site supervised tasks working with site engineers and health & safety managers before delivering a project at the end of the six-week placement.

The state of the art facility they are helping to build will feature a range of industry standard facilities, including a six court sports hall, outdoor pitch, gym and sports lab; a health suite with a hospital ward and infectious disease area for healthcare students; and brand new workshops for construction, mechanics and engineering students.

Caddick Construction Framework Scholarship Manager, Michelle Swarbrick, said:

“As a family business Caddick Construction has always championed industry placements as the ideal way to learn the right skills on the job and become part of a very experienced team. This partnership with The Manchester College is ideal for both parties as we know we are going to get committed students on site, and the students receive fantastic work experience on an exciting construction project that’s going to be an important part of the College’s future educational provision.”

Caddick’s North West Managing Director Ian Threadgold added:

“It is through these type of industry partnerships that the students get the best of both worlds in terms of hands-on work experience coupled with quality teaching and a recognised industry qualification. These students are the next generation for construction companies and we want to be part of preparing them for their future careers.”

Yourtime officially launches in the UK, bringing affordable peer-to-peer tutoring to students in their time of need
Sector News
Technology start-up Yourtime has officially launched its peer-to-peer
Institute chair to step down in summer 2021
Sector News
After over five years at the Institute (@IFAteched), Antony Jenkins wi
Mass testing in schools: Your questions answered
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/12/15/mass-testing-in-schools-your-q

Chris Wright, Assistant Principal at The Manchester College added:

“We are now working with a consortium of 10 of the largest and most influential Constructors in the North West to co-design and co-deliver our scholarship programmes. Students have a unique opportunity to work alongside industry experts at the cutting edge of construction technology on a weekly basis, amassing over 90 days of Industry Placement experience over the two years of the programme.

“Partnering with Caddick on the College’s own construction campus development is a fantastic opportunity for students to experience work with modern methods of construction on the very workshops and classrooms they themselves will inhabit from September 2021. I’m really excited to be working with Caddick as part of our consortium and for the future of Technical Education as we move towards the introduction of T Levels in Construction from September 2021.”

The Manchester College is the number one provider of 16-19 education in Greater Manchester and one of the largest Further Education colleges in the UK

You may also be interested in these articles:

Yourtime officially launches in the UK, bringing affordable peer-to-peer tutoring to students in their time of need
Sector News
Technology start-up Yourtime has officially launched its peer-to-peer
Institute chair to step down in summer 2021
Sector News
After over five years at the Institute (@IFAteched), Antony Jenkins wi
Mass testing in schools: Your questions answered
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/12/15/mass-testing-in-schools-your-q
Norther Power Woman takes the helm at Gateshead College
Sector News
@SarahStewartOBE - A leading North East businesswoman – and the curr
Edge Hill hosts some of TV’s best experts to share their knowledge with students
Sector News
@EdgeHill University has brought some of television’s best behind th
PROPERTYMARK QUALIFICATIONS CELEBRATE A SUCCESSFUL YEAR WITH FOUR TOP STUDENTS
Sector News
This morning, Propertymark Qualifications hosted an online event to ce
SERC Students Prepare 1000 Festive Meals & Sweet Treats for Community
Sector News
Hospitality and Catering students at South Eastern Regional College’
Emergency post Covid-19 career development plan
Sector News
The Career Development Policy Group has put together a plan to maintai
Graphics Graduate wins award in honour of former Graphics Student, Lee Kent
Sector News
The ‘Lee Kent Award’ has been developed by the University Centre t
Five ways that business can keep staff morale high this Christmas and recreate that office party buzz
Sector News
Tuesday 15th December - The traditional office party may be firmly of
Gordon Brown & Julia Gillard help drive far-reaching global education changes
Sector News
@OfficeGSBrown & @JuliaGillard help drive far-reaching global educ
Barton Peveril's Future Olympian
Sector News
@bartonpeveril student Monique Vennis-Ozanne has been highlighted as a

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5175)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page