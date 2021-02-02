 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Happy Snapper – Anita Ashworth

Details
Hits: 48
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Landscape scene

Anita Ashworth, a student at Newtown College (Part of @NPTCGroup) studying an A-Level in Photography, got the new year off to a good start after winning a photography competition.

Anita from Meifod, North Powys, won the Winter Photography for Spanish Equitation UK online competition with her stunning image of a black horse shying from oncoming snowfall. Anita first came to the College to do an eight-week digital photography course and has since progressed on to the part-time A-Level course.

Her interest in photography began after an accident which meant that she could no longer continue as a breeder of Spanish horses which she had done with a passion for 20 years. Instead, she combined her love of horses and photography.

Anita said: “I attended the free eight-week digital photography for beginners course at the College with lecturer Ian Savage, and thoroughly enjoyed getting back into learning, so much so, I enrolled on the part-time A level photography course as a mature student.”

The AS/A Level Photography course is available to part-time learners and those that are part of the School Link program available across North Powys.

Anita initially attended two-half days per week and had access to the fantastic facilities at the College, which includes a full Apple Mac computer suite, darkroom, and light studio, along with experienced lecturers providing knowledge on useful and exciting techniques. Though more recently the group has had to move to online learning due to the pandemic.

However, with the course inspiring Anita, she purchased a decent camera and lenses and subscribed to Adobe photoshop, and was soon enjoying snapping away in the great outdoors. Though she agrees that equine photography is her first love, nature and landscapes comes a close second. Anita succeeded in having her equine photos featured on the ‘Arena North West’ magazine cover and included in a double-page spread. She has now started to post some of her images on the camera club Facebook page of the local paper ‘The County Times’ and was delighted when her image of a ‘Landscape looking west to Cader Idris from Meifod’ was chosen to be in the paper as the Christmas image.

Lecturer Ian Savage said: “Anita has demonstrated enormous commitment to the subject and she has been able to develop her skills both with a camera and using Photoshop editing software to great effect. This has led her to achieve an ‘A’ grade in the first year of the course. Anita has also had to overcome personal challenges to ensure regular attendance at the College and to gain access to a wide variety of subject matter, including the horses and landscapes that she loves. Anita has been a great asset to her peer group and the Photography courses at Newtown College.”

Headteacher's top tips to
Sector News
The headteacher of a leading independent school (@oldhallschool) has c
Manchester Met tech apprentices earning Â£18,000 more than graduate averages for sector, analysis shows
Sector News
Universityâ€™s Digital and Technology degree apprenticeship improves l
Millions of Unspent Training Funds for Furloughed Workers
Sector News
Leading Yorkshire-based training firm (@EdenTrainingUK) urges all busi

Anita said: “I have another year to finish my A level photography and am considering doing a foundation course after this. I really enjoy my college experience, and am very grateful to Ian Savage for his patience and great teaching.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Ofsted inspection activity will be carried out remotely until March 8 at the earliest
Sector News
@Ofstednews inspections to be done remotely Commenting on Ofsted’s d
Headteacher's top tips to
Sector News
The headteacher of a leading independent school (@oldhallschool) has c
Manchester Met tech apprentices earning £18,000 more than graduate averages for sector, analysis shows
Sector News
University’s Digital and Technology degree apprenticeship improves l
Millions of Unspent Training Funds for Furloughed Workers
Sector News
Leading Yorkshire-based training firm (@EdenTrainingUK) urges all busi
Wakefield College to mark National Apprenticeships Week
Sector News
The 14th annual National Apprenticeship Week 2021 will take place from
Wakefield College to host virtual employer event…
Sector News
It is no secret that the past year has been one of the most, if not TH
Milton Keynes College commits to publishing Ethnicity Pay Gap figures
Sector News
Milton Keynes College (@MKCollege) has committed to releasing figures
Sports Studies Student Rows a Marathon in Lockdown
Sector News
Matilda Ramnani developed a keen interest in sports during her teenage
Peter Symonds College students celebrate incredible 56 Oxbridge offers
Sector News
Students at Peter Symonds College (@Symonds_College) are celebrating a
Almost 20,000 jobs protected by Film & TV Production Restart Scheme
Sector News
More than 160 productions are benefiting from government-backed scheme
Combatting mental health challenges
Sector News
A military training organisation is using its expertise to help comba
CHEMISTRY STUDENTS FROM THE HENLEY COLLEGE ACHIEVE BRONZE IN CAMBRIDGE CHALLENGE
Sector News
Chemistry Students from @henleycol achieve bronze in Cambridge Challen

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

NPTC Group of Colleges
NPTC Group of Colleges has published a new article: Happy Snapper – Anita Ashworth 4 minutes ago
Wakefield College
Wakefield College has published a new article: Wakefield College to host virtual employer event… 1 hour 39 minutes ago
Kevin Devoto
Kevin Devoto has published a new article: 5 Guidelines for Finding the Best Career for You 1 hour 47 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5302)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page