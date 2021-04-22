 
Vice-Chancellor to address diversity in senior leadership at higher education event

Details
Professor Charles Egbu

Leeds Trinity University’s Vice-Chancellor will join senior leaders in higher education from across the UK to explore the lack of diversity at the top of the sector, as part of an online event organised by the Guardian.

Professor Charles Egbu, Vice-Chancellor at Leeds Trinity University, will be speaking alongside other university leaders at How can we tackle the lack of diversity at the top of higher education? on Wednesday 28 April from 1.00 – 2.15pm.

Professor Egbu will be participating in a panel discussion chaired by Coco Khan, author and Commissioning Editor at Guardian B2B. The panel will explore the issues around why Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) people are underrepresented in senior roles at universities and what can be done to change this.

The event, which is free to attend, will include a chance for audience members to ask questions to Professor Egbu and the panellists, including:

  • Professor Kalwant Bhopal, Director of the Centre for Research in Race and Education at University of Birmingham
  • Professor Shirley Congdon, Vice-Chancellor at the University of Bradford
  • Dr Michael Spence, President and Provost at the University College London

Professor Egbu said:

“I’m delighted to participate in the Guardian’s online event and join colleagues from universities across the UK to discuss how we can improve representation in senior positions.

“Now more than ever before, staff and students are talking about race equality, and as institutions, we have a responsibility to hold ourselves accountable and drive real change. At Leeds Trinity University, we have taken positive steps forward, but we are committed to continuing this journey to race equality and we acknowledge the progress we still need to make.

“Discussions like this event form an essential part of the work, and I look forward to engaging in conversation and sharing experiences with the panel and wider audience.”

Professor Malcolm Todd, Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Co-Chair of the Race Equality Charter Self-Assessment Team at Leeds Trinity University, said:

“This online panel event with Professor Egbu and other university leaders is a crucial part of continuing the dialogue on diversity in higher education. We are proud to be part of this discussion with other institutions and strongly believe that we can achieve much more by sharing our experiences and working together.

“At Leeds Trinity, we are committed to embedding race equality at all levels, with the Race Equality Charter forming an integral part of the work to eliminate the attainment gap for BAME students, increase the number of BAME academic staff, and support their progression to senior roles.

“As part of this, we are also reviewing our recruitment processes with a focus on equality, diversity and inclusion at every stage, as well as continuing to offer staff from all backgrounds and levels of seniority learning, development and mentoring opportunities. We know there is still much more to do, and the discussion and collaboration at this event will help to drive change into the future.”

With more than 25 years’ experience in higher education, Professor Egbu was appointed as Leeds Trinity University Vice-Chancellor in November 2020. Previously Pro Vice-Chancellor for Education and Experience at the University of East London, he is also a member of various external bodies, including the Advance HE Pro Vice-Chancellor Network and QAA Panel of Experts. Professor Egbu is one of the first BAME Vice-Chancellors in the UK.

Leeds Trinity received the Race Equality Charter Bronze award last year in recognition of its commitment to improving the representation, progression and success of BAME students and staff. 

