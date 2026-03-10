Adult education transforms Joanne’s life following double lung transplant

Transplant patient Dr Joanne Prescott has dedicated her career to ensuring that learners can access the same transformative education opportunities that have changed her life.

Now Senior Lecturer in Criminology and Policing at Wrexham University, Joanne, underwent lifesaving double lung transplant surgery in October 2011. During the long recovery process, higher education became her pathway back into employment and gave her hope for the future.

“Studying Criminology gave me purpose and education rebuilt my confidence, restored my identity and gave me a renewed lease of life,” said Joanne. “Adult learning gave me my life back. Every day, I strive to ensure that others are given that same chance.”

Joanne is one of six tutors who will be recognised for their contribution to education at the Inspire! Tutor Awards 2026 ceremony, which will be held at the Senedd in Cardiff on March 17.

Tutors are honoured for their work across Higher Education, Further Education, workplace settings, Community Education and Welsh for Adults.

Co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute in partnership with Welsh Government, the awards recognise outstanding tutors who go above and beyond to empower adult learners, transform lives and strengthen communities.

Humbled by her award nomination, she said it’s “profoundly special” to be recognised with her peers to celebrate the transformational power of adult learning. Before returning to education, she worked in healthcare and helped set up overnight accommodation for homeless people in Wrexham.

In addition to lecturing, Joanne is programme leader for the BA (Hons) Criminology and Criminal Justice degree at Wrexham University and delivers higher education to prisoners at HMP Berwyn.

Teaching contemporary crime, justice, rehabilitation and social harm, she has developed and refreshed the curriculum to ensure it’s inclusive, current and professionally relevant.

Joanne achieved her PhD examining rehabilitative approaches within HMP Berwyn, deepening her understanding of transformational education, particularly for marginalised prisoners.

Her excellent work has not gone unnoticed. Named Lecturer of the Year at Wrexham University’s staff awards in 2019 and 2025, she has also been commended for partnership work with Careers and Widening Access at HMP Berwyn.

“The impact that matters most to me is not awards; it’s progression of learners rediscovering their voice through education and the ripple effect of giving back,” she stressed.

“I stand as evidence of the transformational power of education – from a transplant patient rebuilding her strength, to academic lead in university and prisons and shaping pathways for others.”

Joanne was nominated by her manager, Dr Sarah Dubberley, Principal Lecturer, who praised her work within the university and at HMP Berwyn and her excellence in developing the curriculum and widening access to learning.

“Her ability to inspire learners to re-engage with education is a key factor in sustained progression and positive learner outcomes,” she added.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Vikki Howells said:

“Congratulations to Joanne on winning this award. The Inspire! Tutor Awards are a chance to celebrate the fantastic tutors across Wales who are supporting adult learners to develop new skills.

“I have heard from many adult learners who have told me that returning to learning has improved their lives, and we know when one person learns the benefits extend throughout families and entire communities in ways that are truly life changing.

“It is important we recognise the amazing tutors like Joanne working across tertiary education who are making difference every day.”

Michelle Matheron, Learning and Work Institute’s Director for Wales, said:

“The Inspire! Tutor Awards celebrate the incredible dedication of educators across Wales who strive every day to support adult learners in every environment – from community settings and universities to FE colleges and the workplace.

“In honouring their achievements, we celebrate the entire adult learning sector, knowing that wherever learning happens, a passionate tutor has the power to change lives.”

The awards are supported by Colegau Cymru, Adult Learning Partnership Wales, Universities Wales, National Training Federation Wales and the National Centre for Learning Welsh.