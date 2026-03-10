Audience inspired to “give to gain” at Learnmore International Women’s Day event

Attendees at an inspiring International Women’s Day event, organised by training experts Learnmore, heard from speakers on the need for greater organisational commitment to equality and empowerment.

The event attracted 60 guests to The Lantern, in Hampstead Road, London, on Thursday (March 5), offering insights on allyship, confidence and the shared responsibility required to drive gender equality and stronger organisational performance.

An invite-only audience of HR leads, chief people officers and learning decision makers heard from guest speaker Dr Jo Salter MBE, Britain’s first female fighter jet pilot. The guests were given insights into this year’s International Women’s Day theme “Give to Gain” to highlight how supporting others benefits individuals, teams and organisations.

Learnmore, who are based at The Lantern, offer high-quality apprenticeships and qualifications in leadership and management, facilities management, hospitality, women in leadership, and learning and development. Clients include Mitie, ISS and Impact Food Group.

Working across London and the UK, Learnmore was established to develop skills and talent within organisations, to help people become the best version of themselves.

As a female-founded and led company, Learnmore employ learning and development consultants, equality, diversity and inclusion specialists, leadership coaches and apprenticeship and qualification experts, with a focus on empowering female colleagues.

Faith Mills, Commercial Director, said: “The conversations sparked during our International Women’s Day 2026 event reinforced the importance of ongoing support for gender equity, both in our workplaces and across wider society.

“We are grateful to Dr Jo Salter for providing such an inspiring speech on her career to date, which demonstrated to an engaged, mixed-gender audience the importance of supporting female leadership and management development. Seeing these ideas shared so openly really brings our mission to life and created exactly the kind of environment that helps future leaders grow and succeed.”

Dr Jo Salter said: “It was a pleasure to speak to the Learnmore guests to outline how true inclusive leadership is about moving beyond individual achievement to create an environment where shared responsibility and collective resilience drive high performance.

“Throughout my career, from the cockpit of a Tornado to the boardroom, I have seen that when we ‘Give to Gain’ by empowering others, we unlock the extraordinary potential within our teams. It’s a privilege to share these lessons for International Women’s Day, encouraging leaders to champion the authentic, purpose-driven cultures that allow every individual to thrive.”

Celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, Learnmore thrives in helping organisations of any size to deliver results through their people. To date, more than 2,700 learners have been trained, with 100 per cent feeling more confident as a leader after Learnmore’s programmes and 82 per cent of their learners receive a promotion or new responsibilities as a result of their programme.