The Venues Collection Executive Chef selected for Aspirational Culinary Apprenticeship Programme

The Venues Collection’s Executive Chef Sam Morgan has been selected to take part in a ground breaking culinary programme in collaboration with esteemed chef Marcus Wareing.
The Venues Collection is the residential venue business of Compass Group UK & Ireland, who have developed the enhanced programme in collaboration the Michelin starred chef and Masterchef judge. The scheme is called ‘Forward with Marcus Wareing’ and runs alongside a Level 4 Senior Culinary Chef or Level 5 Operations Departmental Manager apprenticeship standard which is being delivered in partnership with national hospitality training provider, HIT Training.
A great supporter in helping chefs reach their potential, Marcus has been instrumental in putting the programme together. Focus areas include sustainability, creating a more diverse kitchen brigade in terms of ethnicity and gender, developing mental first aider skills, mentoring and analysis of different leadership styles and outcomes.
Sam Morgan, Executive Chef, The Venues Collection said:
“I am really thrilled to be given this amazing opportunity to be mentored by such an inspirational and respected chef who is well known for his generosity when working with the next generation of British cookery talent. It was rather humbling to be nominated for this programme, and then to actually be chosen was simply fantastic. We’ll be looking beyond cooking techniques to the social and commercial workings of the kitchen, and the realities of the climate crisis and food system. It is all about futureproofing chefs and forging a new generation of industry leaders and I’m really excited to be part of this ground-breaking initiative.”
Marcus Wareing commented.
“I am delighted to have developed ‘Forward with Marcus Wareing’ in partnership with Compass Group UK & Ireland and HIT Training. ‘Forward’ is a new cutting-edge culinary training programme designed to build skills, grow knowledge and expand imagination, so candidates can take their career to truly exceptional places. Candidates will be able to explore every aspect of the modern kitchen, from culture to commerce, question assumptions and challenge conventions with guidance from myself.”
This programme includes extracurricular enrichment activities across the UK which will deliver real, practical experiences to a group of chefs, which challenge the senses and reconnect with the elements – bringing to life this culinary training programme.
Levy UK & Ireland MD and Apprenticeship Executive Sponsor, Jon Davies, said:
“This is such an exciting opportunity for our future culinary leaders, who will be learning directly from one of the UK’s most dynamic and inspirational chefs. We’re particularly proud to be one of the first in the industry to include a dedicated module on sustainability. Compass Group UK & Ireland is committed to becoming a Climate Net Zero business by 2030 and this module delves into the science to ask what else can be done to reimagine and reform the industry, giving our chefs a voice to become agents of change.”
Compass Group UK & Ireland, Head of Apprenticeships and Early Careers, Jonathan Foot concludes:
“This is part of Compass’ commitment to support development at every stage of our people’s careers – from the first rung of the ladder, right the way up to Executive Chef level.”
Dozens of chefs from across the Compass Group UK & Ireland business underwent a rigorous and fair selection process. This included being interviewed by a panel of judges, headed up by Marcus, where they presented why they should be selected and how the programme would support their personal careers and skills development.
The first cohort consists of 15 ambitious chefs from across Compass Group.