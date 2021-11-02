 
OneFile cements next chapter of growth under new ownership

OneFile (@OneFileUK), the UK’s leading apprenticeship #EdTech SaaS supplier, today (2 Nov) announces it has been acquired by Harris. Harris, a Canadian company and an operating group of Constellation Software Inc., is a global provider of software solutions to the public sector and is well respected for working closely with its portfolio companies while enabling them to maintain their autonomy.

The acquisition represents an exciting time in OneFile’s evolution and secures the long-term stability and ownership of the business. Under the terms of the acquisition, the OneFile brand will be retained, and the technology platforms will remain unchanged to enable OneFile to continue to focus and support its much-valued customers.

As part of the acquisition, CEO and founder of OneFile, Susanna Lawson will be moving to a new ambassadorial role as OneFile Founder.  Sue Thexton, the current CRO, under whose guidance the company has seen rapid revenue growth over the past 12 months, will now assume the helm of OneFile as Executive Vice President and Managing Director. “I am delighted and humbled to be named as the new MD of OneFile.  Susanna has spent the past 16 years building the company to where we are today, and I welcome the opportunity to be entrusted with the next stage in our development” Thexton said.

Susanna Lawson adds:

“I knew that I wanted a home for life for OneFile, and to retain the brand and autonomy with a company that aligned with our values. That is what Harris has provided. I am honoured to be asked to continue in an ambassadorial role for a company and sector that I am passionate about.”

About OneFile: For almost 20 years OneFile has pioneered EdTech, becoming the UK’s leading end-to-end education software provider, supporting over 1.2 million people across more than 750 organisations – from construction and logistics to public sector and leisure - to learn for their future. We prioritise the experiences of our customers above all else, investing in award-winning support teams as well as designing a learning platform that's efficient, engaging and works with all apprenticeships, training and vocational qualifications. Based in Manchester, OneFile employs 85 people across a range of disciplines. Winners of the Queens Award for Innovation and holders of the Customer Service Excellence award since 2016, the Customer Support Team sits at the heart of OneFile.

When you partner with OneFile you become part of a movement to shape the future of learning. We're so much more than software.

About N. Harris Computer Corporation (Harris): From modest beginnings, Harris has grown to proudly serve communities across the world, by partnering with our customer to provide software solutions for today and collaborating with them for tomorrow. Through acquisitions, Harris has grown extensively from its roots in the utilities, local government, education, and healthcare verticals to operate over 160 businesses globally, across more than 20 industries. Harris is one of the six operating groups within the Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) family.

