Microplastics from food packaging linked to liver damage, new University of Derby study finds

New research has found that microplastics released from food packaging could cause damage to the normal function and health of the liver.

Microplastics – small fragments less than 5mm in size – are already known to be widespread in the food and drink that we consume.

It is estimated that most people ingest approximately 50,000 particles of microplastics from food and drink each year, however their long-term effects on human health are largely unknown.

New research, led by scientists at the University of Derby, is believed to be one of the first globally to investigate the long-term toxicity of microplastics from food packaging on the liver using advanced scientific systems that mimic how the human liver functions in real life.

Using plastics commonly found in food packaging, researchers exposed laboratory-grown “mini human livers” to low repeated doses of microplastics over an extended period. The results found widespread cell death, increased inflammation and disruption to normal liver function – all indicators of potential long-term harm.

Dr Ali Kermanizadeh, Senior Lecturer in Clinical Biochemistry and Toxicology and lead researcher at the University of Derby, said:

“Research into microplastics is not new; environmental impacts have been investigated for more than 15 years.

“What remains far less clear, however, is their potential to harm human health. To date, most human-focused studies have concentrated on detecting the accumulation of microplastics in various organs, rather than undertaking detailed investigations into the potential toxicity of these materials.

“Our research has looked at the long-term toxicity of microplastics from food packaging using test systems that reflect human biology with the focus on the liver. The findings raise important concerns about how repeated, low-level exposure to microplastics can interfere with the essential functions of the liver.”

While most microplastics that we consume are excreted from the body, the liver is particularly vulnerable to microplastic accumulation due to its role as a filter for substances entering the bloodstream. Importantly, the organ plays a central role in detoxification, metabolism and energy storage.

This new research has found that repeated exposure to microplastics could interfere with these essential functions.

Dr Kermanizadeh said the non-biodegradable nature of plastics makes the issue more concerning:

“Microplastics do not easily break down. This means that once these particles reach the liver, they may remain there for a very long time.

“Although not all exposure necessarily leads to harm, there is still much we do not know. This research is an important step towards understanding how microplastics from everyday sources may affect human health, but it also highlights the need for further investigation into long-term health risks.”

To significantly lower population-level exposure to microplastics, Dr Kermanizadeh suggested that industrial and government intervention is needed.

He said:

“Cutting unnecessary plastic production, improving recycling and waste management systems, and stronger regulations on major microplastic sources such as textiles, tyres and industrial emissions, could all be effective.”

Dr Kermanizadeh added that consumers can take practical steps to limit their exposure to microplastics.

“Microplastics are everywhere, and exposure to them is unavoidable, but there are small, manageable steps that we can take.

“Reducing single-use plastics, choosing fresh foods over heavily packaged products, using water filters designed to trap microplastics, and ventilating indoor spaces can all help.

“Washing synthetic clothing less frequently and at lower temperatures may also reduce the release of microplastics into the environment.”

Dr Kermanizadeh is also studying how different types of plastics affect the body. Additionally, he is improving the in-vitro model – performing scientific experiments in test tubes rather than a living organism – to link the gut and liver together in one system.

As the gut and the liver work closely together in real life, this new setup aims to better understand how plastics might affect human health.