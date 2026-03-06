College staff build skills in sustainable construction through fabric first training

@BordersCollege is continuing its commitment to low‑carbon, high‑performance building practices, with staff members Colin Waddell and Greg Steel recently completing the acclaimed Fabric First Training Series delivered by Ecological Building Systems.

Hosted across five in‑person sessions in Carlisle, the training brought together industry professionals focused on improving building performance through modern, sustainable construction methods. The programme combined technical knowledge with hands‑on practical application, emphasising real‑world retrofit solutions and emerging ecological building products.

Throughout the sessions, Colin and Greg engaged with experts and peers from across the sector, contributing to lively discussions and collaborative learning that the organisers described as “genuinely valuable for everyone involved.” The series also created opportunities to build new professional connections and share experiences around best practice in energy‑efficient construction.

By participating in this specialist training, the team is strengthening Borders College’s capacity to deliver high‑quality learning in sustainable construction and to support industry in transitioning to low‑carbon building techniques. This upskilling ensures that staff remain at the forefront of evolving technologies and ecological product innovation, knowledge that will directly benefit learners, employers, and regional retrofit initiatives.

