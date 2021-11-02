Four RAU agriculture students awarded Sustainable Agriculture Bursary

Four RAU agriculture (@RoyalAgUni) students have been chosen as recipients of this year’s Jordans Cereals and The Prince’s Countryside Fund Sustainable Agriculture Bursary.

The students - Phoebe Collins, Alexandra Godfrey, Jen Hawkes, and Alex Young - will all receive a £3,000 cash award in their first year as well as a further £1,000, from the RAU, in both their second and third years of study.

The bursary, which was only available to undergraduate students who had a place on an agriculture degree course at either the RAU or the University of Reading starting this September, aims to support students to pursue their interest in, and knowledge of, sustainable agriculture and farming practices.

One of the RAU recipients, Alexander Young, said:

“'I chose to study Agriculture at the RAU for both its deep agricultural expertise and its excellent Entrepreneurship and Enterprise programme. My first term here has been wonderful - I have enjoyed every minute of my course so far and have already met many new friends from all over the world.

“The support from this bursary will make a massive difference to me both academically and in my goal of starting a sustainable agriculture business when I graduate and I am incredibly grateful to Jordans Cereals and The Prince’s Countryside Fund for selecting me.”

Phoebe Collins added:

“It has been an honour to receive the Sustainable Agriculture Bursary and I’m excited to be given the opportunity to learn from people who care so passionately about the future of sustainable farming.

“I chose the RAU because of its fantastic reputation and, from the moment I arrived on campus for the offer day, I knew I had made the right choice. I’m really enjoying my studies and so far it has been an amazing experience.”

Six bursaries were awarded – four to RAU students and two to students at the University of Reading – and students applying were required to have a genuine interest in a career in farming, agriculture, or a related field, and must have selected one of the two institutions as their first choice university.

Known as an ‘experiential’ bursary, the funds and mentoring provided by Jordans Cereals and The Prince’s Countryside Fund will also allow the winners to take part in events, conferences, and trips abroad, which will help set them up for their future careers in sustainable agriculture.

RAU student Jen Hawkes said:

“I feel privileged to have been awarded the bursary. I’m really looking forward to seeing what doors it will open for me and how it will expand and nurture my interest in, and passion for, sustainable agriculture.”

Fellow student Alexandra Godfrey added:

“As a young person looking for a career in agriculture, I feel this bursary will open so many doors for me. It will greatly enhance my academic and professional development, both during university and beyond.”

Keith Halstead, Executive Director at The Prince’s Countryside Fund (PCF), said:

“The PCF is delighted to support these impressive future farmers as part of our partnership with Jordans Cereals. We look forward to working with them throughout their university education as they endeavour to create a more sustainable future for agriculture.”

Polly Rattue, Senior Brand Manager - Sustainability at Jordans Cereals, said:

“Loving, growing, and protecting nature has always been at the heart everything we do at Jordans but nature needs our help.

“70% of UK land is farmed, meaning that the way farmland is managed has a big impact on wildlife and the intensification of farming for food production means that sustainable agriculture is more important than ever. We’re proud to support these talented students as they begin their journey to become pioneers in sustainable farming.”