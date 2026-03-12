College Sector of the Future workstream launched

Colleges Scotland, the Scottish Funding Council and the Scottish Government have today announced the launch of an evidence-based future-proofing exercise to shape colleges for the next generation, and ensure they are a first-choice for future learners.

The College Sector of the Future workstream will result in a co-designed set of actions that seek to deliver a college system that is more equitable, future-proofed, empowering, and financially sustainable, and which allows colleges to continue to serve as anchor institutions in communities across Scotland.

Higher and Further Education Minister Ben Macpherson MSP said:

“Colleges are impactful, anchor institutions in our communities and are key to both reducing poverty and growing our economy. Whether it is school leavers starting a career, people returning to education after some time out, or employees gaining new skills and retraining, a thriving college sector is vital for our shared prosperity and collective wellbeing, as well as for enabling individual learning and success.

“The importance and impact of colleges is likely to become even more significant, as we navigate the changing needs of the economy, rapid technological advancement, social change, and the transition to Net Zero, which is why the Scottish Government welcomes the launch of the College Sector of the Future workstream.

“In a collaborative way, this work will help to secure the future of Scotland’s colleges and ensure that they appropriately evolve and adapt to continue to serve learners and meet the needs of employers and communities across Scotland. In the years and decades ahead, together we must make sure that our college sector is ready and able to respond to the various challenges we face and to make the most of new, exciting opportunities.”

Gavin Donoghue, CEO of Colleges Scotland said:

“Colleges already sit at the heart of Scotland’s economic and anti-poverty ambitions. As Scotland navigates the Just Transition to Net Zero and changing career patterns, all while driving down child poverty, that role becomes even more vital.

“The financial situation facing colleges in recent years is well known, but less so is the opportunity at the start of the second quarter of this century to fundamentally re-look at what a sustainable college sector could be.

“Colleges are pleased to be working collaboratively with the Scottish Funding Council and the Scottish Government to deliver a once-in-a-generation set of agreed ambitions that will help sustain the college sector over the longer term, and ensure they are the first-choice for learners seeking to upskill and reskill themselves.”

Francesca Osowska, Chief Executive of the Scottish Funding Council, said:

“Colleges play a vital role in delivering for Scotland. However, the challenging financial environment, and demand for learning to access new knowledge, skills and careers, mean we need to consider how colleges can meet future skills needs and remain at the cornerstone of Scotland’s economic and social wellbeing.

“We are delighted to be working collaboratively with Colleges Scotland and the Scottish Government to design a programme of transformational change which will lead to better outcomes for learners, employers, communities, and regional economies.”

The College Sector of the Future workstream builds on the findings of the Withers Review and the transformation delivered through regionalisation under the Post-16 Education (Scotland) Act 2013.

It will be co-designed and co-delivered between the college sector, the Scottish Funding Council and Scottish Government, with all political parties invited to support the process alongside experts and stakeholders.

The project will be:

Outcomes-focused: so that leaners, employers, and communities now and in the future are able to access world-class colleges for the intrinsic value of education, as pathways to further education and employment, and as places of shelter and support.

so that leaners, employers, and communities now and in the future are able to access world-class colleges for the intrinsic value of education, as pathways to further education and employment, and as places of shelter and support. Place-based and locally responsive: recognising the unique role colleges play in their communities and support regional economic and social development, including poverty alleviation.

recognising the unique role colleges play in their communities and support regional economic and social development, including poverty alleviation. Fair Work First : recognising that Fair Work drives success, wellbeing and prosperity for individuals, organisations and society and that colleges are fair work employers.

: recognising that Fair Work drives success, wellbeing and prosperity for individuals, organisations and society and that colleges are fair work employers. Evidence-based and creative: using the combined analytical and creative capabilities of the parties and stakeholders, the project will provide robust evidential underpinning for creative, innovative options, and their assessment.

Structured around three pillars the work will: firstly synthesise existing evidence on learner, employer and community needs; secondly consider the future role and priorities for colleges, identifying barriers and enablers; and thirdly co-create sustainable, flexible funding framework options.

National and regional workshops will bring together college leaders, learners, trade unions, employers, including SMEs, anti-poverty organisations and wider third sector organisations, and public sector partners to address fundamental questions about lifelong learner journeys, employer collaboration, system agility, and sustainable funding.

Recommendations will be jointly presented to Ministers by Winter 2026.