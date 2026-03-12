International partnership brings Korean students to BSDC Hair and Beauty

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) is continuing its commitment to bringing global perspectives into the classroom through international learning opportunities. The College recently welcomed three students from Korea to its Hair and Beauty department, where they trained alongside BSDC learners while exploring UK barbering techniques and industry trends.

As part of this exchange programme, the visiting students had the exciting opportunity to travel to The Barber House in Birmingham, gaining insight into hair transplant procedures, taking part in hands-on micro-pigmentation sessions and observing a luxury wet shave demonstration.

BSDC’s Barbering courses have also recently been enhanced through an exciting partnership with local Burton barbers, Lifestyle Barbers. This collaboration enables students to develop their skills within a live, commercial barbering salon environment, preparing them for successful careers in the industry.

Exchange student Jiwoo Han shared her experience: “I’ve really enjoyed the trips during my time studying at BSDC. Barbering has been the main new skill I have learnt since being here and I’ve loved doing colourful hair.”

Jiwoo Baek added: “I’ve really enjoyed the barbering too. England is quite famous for its barbering, so I’m pleased I’ve got to experience it. The teachers and my classmates have all been so kind, which helped us to feel very welcome.”

BSDC is a proudly global college and was recently awarded the British Council’s prestigious International School Award for its strong international partnerships, including its valued links with South Korea. Each year, the College welcomes Korean students through exchange programmes, providing enriching cultural and educational experiences that enhance the global outlook of all learners.

Looking ahead, the College’s international journey continues. Next month, as part of the UK Government’s Turing Scheme, seven Hair and Beauty students will have the fantastic opportunity to visit South Korea, further strengthening the cultural and educational ties between the two countries.

These experiences not only build technical expertise but also encourage creativity, cultural understanding and confidence, helping learners develop the adaptability and mindset required for success in today’s global industry worldwide.

Heather Jones, Curriculum Team Leader for Hair and Beauty at BSDC, said: “Having students visit from South Korea is always exciting. It offers positive challenges for both staff and students, encouraging everyone to adapt, improve communication skills and broaden their global awareness.

“BSDC remains committed to providing transformative learning experiences that equip students with the skills, confidence and global perspective needed to thrive in an increasingly connected world.”