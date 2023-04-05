University of Liverpool Benefits from Efficiencies through RPA

Software automation specialist Endpoint Automation Services (EAS), is celebrating success as it achieves significant efficiencies for the University of Liverpool.

EAS implemented a robust RPA process for the leading university to manage new applications, making eligibility assessments up to 55% faster than when simply relying on manual process undertaken by an administrator.

The university decided on support from RPA specialists for the project and began working with EAS to create a bot which could help make the admissions process more streamlined. The EAS-designed and built bot had to be able to integrate with Ellucian systems, the recognised higher education student system, used by the university to track a student from the admission application, registration through to course completion and beyond. The integration was important as it also meant no new systems would be necessary to allow the bot to work with the Ellucian system.

The bot’s introduction has led to immediate results for the admissions team. At peak periods the team has been able to process over 400 extra applications every week.

Furthermore, there are now also plans for bots to be used on other administrative functions which are largely process driven and the university can see a role for RPA in helping to enhance communications with students and applicants.

Jude King, the University’s Associate Director, Admissions, Enquiries and Fulfilment, said:

“EAS’s project manager discussed needs with our five strong team to design the bot. We provided detailed process maps, suggestions on potential areas for automation and we even produced a short video to show how we work. A close working relationship with the team was quickly built. EAS understood that we were non-technical and supported us in learning about automation and how it could work for us. This meant we were also able to include some future proofing by thinking about potential future enhancements.”

Jude was clear with her team at an early stage that the project was not about replacing roles as the main reason for its introduction was to help manage a significant increase in applications in recent years. She continued: “The support from the bot would ease the workload pressures which can impact team’s motivation and morale. There would be an opportunity to reduce administrative workload and give staff more time to focus on ‘added value’ work, enable more involvement in projects and chance for professional development.

“Over the last 18 months EAS has been highly supportive in helping us transform our approach to application processing which has also saved time and resources while significantly increasing productivity and helping us provide an improved student experience.”

Russell Lawrie adds: “We are exceptionally pleased with the results achieved for the University of Liverpool, delivering efficiencies by supporting them with advanced technology, in-depth knowledge and a best-in-class service to secure substantial benefits for both them and their current and potential students.

“Through sharing the news of real-life project and their successes, we hope that we can raise widescale awareness of what can be achieved by harnessing the latest in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions to deliver substantial back office cost savings for education settings, enabling us to support even more public sector organisations.”

EAS specialises in producing Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions, and with a background in complex IT and cloud automation, offer automated processing. Since establishing the business in 2015, EAS has achieved to date over £4 million in cost savings for its clients, through the development and deployment of software robots to replace manual, repetitive processes and freeing up valuable employee time to focus on more complex tasks.

