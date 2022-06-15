Transport for Wales choo-choose Cardiff and Vale College students’ dishes for their new first-class rail menu

Three Hospitality and Catering students from Cardiff and Vale College have won a Transport for Wales Magnificent Menu competition to create dishes for its new Blas menu for first-class carriages in its trains.

A group of students had an opportunity to go on an educational trip on a TfW train to see first-hand the challenges of a la carte cooking while travelling by rail. The experience helped them to ensure their proposed dishes would be suitable for preparation while on the move.

The final contest was held in CAVC’s restaurant The Classroom, students paired up with six TfW chefs and the dishes considered by a panel of eight judges, including TfW Chief Executive James Price, CAVC Group Principal Kay Martin and First Class Service Premier Host Cheryl Peters.

After having to make some difficult decisions, the panel decided on three winners: Callum Paterson for his starter of Mussels with Bacon and Cockles, Louis Rochon for a Welsh Lamb Rump with Hasselback Potatoes main course and Jack Mathews’ Lemon and Poppy Sponge dessert.

The winning dishes will feature in TfW promotional literature when the menu is launched later this year, and the three winners will get to work a service with their partner chef to cook a meal for parent, friend or tutor and the competition judges on board a train.

Cardiff and Vale College Group Principal Kay Martin said: “Congratulations to Callum, Louis and Jack – it was a really tough decision. And thank you to Transport for Wales for providing such excellent industry experience.

“At CAVC we aim to provide real, not just realistic, experiences for our students and this hospitality and catering challenge in a high-pressure transport environment will be an invaluable insight for everyone who took part.”

Kate McIntyre, Service Quality and Experience Manager at Transport for Wales, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Cardiff and Vale College on the relaunch of our menu and the standard of dishes produced throughout the competition was incredibly high.

“Our aim is to provide passengers with a wide variety of locally-sourced dishes and products and the winning entries will make a fantastic addition to the new menu.

“We’d like to once again congratulate the winners and say a big thanks to everyone who took part.”

