A dwindling interest in Computing and STEM? GCSE Results Analysis

It is disappointing and surprising to see that the number of students studying computing at GCSE has fallen by 4.4% this year. This is the generation that has grown up with computers; their leisure activities involve technology, and they are often the first to be called when a family member has an IT issue! With a deeper and more natural understanding of technology, they are the perfect candidates to be studying and working in tech. They are also one of the most efficient and innovative generations we have seen, if there is a quicker way to do something, it will be this generation that finds it! They could be central to future technological innovations that move the industry and society as a whole forward. So, it is disappointing that we have fallen at the first hurdle when it comes to encouraging them on a technology-focused path.

Computing also continues to be a far less popular GCSE subject than its humanities counterparts.

Research shows this can largely be attributed to the COVID pandemic. This year’s cohort were in their last year of primary school when the pandemic hit, so their initial experience of secondary school was very different to those who had gone before them, or have joined since, tainting their formative years of secondary education. This makes a huge difference for STEM subjects as a lot of the foundational skills and knowledge is learned in those inaugural years. So, when it came to selecting their GCSEs, it is hardly surprising that more students chose the subjects that are more familiar from their earlier education.

Last week’s results suggest that there is a disconnect between what is being taught in schools and the real-world developments currently taking place in the technology industry. I have experienced this firsthand working closely with local schools, having had many discussions with students who don’t consider technology to be exciting. They often perceive that an IT job involves sitting at a desk and writing lines of code all day, but that isn’t the case. There are many opportunities within the technology world, all of which are fast-paced and exciting due to the rate of change in the sector and the innovative advancements being made every day. Technology businesses have a responsibility to open students’ eyes to these possibilities. By working closely with schools and showing students the opportunities available to them before they choose their options, we can change the perception of the industry and encourage more students, of all genders, to study computing and go on to have successful careers in technology.

By Ian Thomas, Chief Operating Officer at Node4