AAT Connect returns with community powered event to upskill, celebrate and bring members together 

AAT Connect returned Friday 6th November with practical, member-led sessions designed to keep members ahead in a rapidly changing profession. The flagship member event took place at the Brewery in central London and brings together AAT’s member community to build skills and forge new professional networks. The one-day experience concluded with the AAT Impact Awards celebrating the incredible achievements of individuals from AAT’s community of over 150,000 members and students.

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The event brings members together to share experiences and upskill as changes in regulation and technology reshape accountancy. This includes two free online sessions prior to the event for members to discuss the future of sector and begin the conversation ahead of the day. Dedicated member meetups build on these discussions with sessions for practice owners, bookkeepers and members working in the private, public and charity sectors so that members can best navigate change together. This year introduces a new member breakfast event to welcome recently qualified members to the wider AAT community, ensuring all members can connect with peers at similar stages for impactful conversations.

Turning insight into action

Sessions across the event cover the most important topics impacting accountancy and finance, with expert guidance on AI in the workplace and technology insights from Sage. The discussions provide practical takeaways brought to life through real testimonials that members can apply across their work. This includes topical sessions on future proofing finance teams, with insight on how to build resilience against a rapidly changing business landscape with evolving skills demands.

Beyond technical insights, AAT Connect delivers personal development discussions on workplace confidence and building meaningful careers. And as a first for the event, AAT is bringing a live version of its Balancing ambition podcast. Host Zoe Smith will lead the conversation with Hector Hughes, co-founder and CEO of Unplugged, and Bev Flanagan, accountant and business success coach, on how to protect your peace in pressured times.

Craig Dyer, AAT President, said:

“AAT Connect is one of the best things we do as a community. As an employer and former teacher, I’ve seen firsthand how powerful lifelong learning can be. As we all navigate constant changes in the sector, whether that’s AI, Making Tax Digital or new regulations, staying curious and investing in our development has never mattered more. Today’s sessions are a chance to sharpen skills, build confidence and stay ahead together.”

Sarah Beale, AAT CEO, said:

“This year’s event is designed for impact. Members will take so much away from Friday that they’ll be able to apply by Monday and will no doubt have gained a new network of peers in the process. That’s testament to the talent across our membership and the generosity in sharing experiences and advice. When we come together as a member community, we can make amazing things happen and AAT Connect is proof of that.”

AAT Impact Awards full list of winners:

Practice of the Year: Chadwick Accountants & Bookkeepers Ltd (Rachael Chadwick Harrison)

Highly Commended: Pink Butterfly Accounting: (Joanna McArdle)

Finance Professional of the Year: Lawrence Burrows

Highly Commended: Lorraine Stone

Bookkeeper of the Year: Annabel Barnes

International Champion of the Year: Anton Shemarin

Highly Commended: Maria Blanca Regalado

Inspiration Award: Tom Bickle

Highly Commended: Rachel Spence

Triumph Award: Anita Boakes

Digital Finance Pioneer Award: Tom Bickle

Finance Leadership Award: Laura Allingham-Hume

Rising Star Award: Emily Orchard-Pain

AAT Community Impact Award: Christine Tuck

AAT Social Sustainability Champion: Tanzeel Rehman

Outstanding Contribution Award: Tom Bickle

Highly Commended; Andy Murray, Dan Perrin