Access Training (East Midlands) Ltd gains accreditation to the matrix Standard once more￼

Access Training (East Midlands) Ltd, one of the East Midlands’ leading independent training providers, has, once again, been accredited to the Department for Education’s matrix Standard, demonstrating the high-quality information, advice and guidance services it provides to learners and businesses across the region. It is an international quality standard that has been held by the company since 2006.

Roger Chapman, Head of the matrix Service for The Growth Company, said:

“This is a fantastic achievement for Access Training (East Midlands) Ltd, and I would like to congratulate the team on their success. We believe that at the heart of high-quality advice and support services are strong leadership, excellent service and a focus on continuous improvement, all underpinned by effective use of the resources available. The matrix Standard is designed to benchmark organisations against best practice in these areas. With their accreditation success, Access Training is working to provide the best possible support to their clients.”

Commenting on the award, Corrina Hembury, Managing Director of Access Training, said:

“Holding the matrix accreditation for some 16 years is an achievement in itself, but what is particularly important to me are the areas that are singled out for comment in the compact report.

“In this most recent evaluation, we’ve been lauded for the knowledge of our staff members, who are seen by employers and learners to ‘have a clear picture about the support process, going the extra mile to check understanding.’ Our work in assessing individual learner needs and understanding ambitions to ensure that the course is appropriate, has also been recognised. So too our Citizenship Calendar which provides a framework for the introduction of enrichment-based interventions in areas such as increasing awareness of County Lines and sexual exploitation.”

Access Training’s approach to quality provision is well documented; is the only independent training provider in the East Midlands to secure a place in the top 5% of apprenticeship providers across England for client satisfaction (according to the Department for Education’s latest FE Choices Employer Satisfaction survey). It is recognition that provides the conviction that the company is on the right trajectory to offer recruitment and training support across a broad range of areas, including housing management, customer services, property maintenance and childcare.

