ACE360 / FISSS Hire New Talent to Assist in Ambitious Growth Goals

ACE360, the market-leading End-Point Assessment (EPA) Management Platform, is delighted to announce the appointment of two seasoned professionals, Keith Truslove and James Masterman, to its esteemed Business Development team.

Their valuable expertise and industry knowledge will play a crucial role in driving ACE360’s accelerated growth, as it strengthens its position as the preferred EPA management platform in the UK’s Higher Education (HE) and Further Education (FE) sectors.

Keith Truslove, formerly the Sales Manager at a prominent training academy, brings a wealth of experience in sales and business development. With his keen understanding of the training industry, Keith is poised to lead the Business Development team as the new Business Development Manager.

He is thrilled to be part of ACE360’s journey and said,

“I am excited to join the ACE360 team during this pivotal moment of growth. I believe in the platform’s revolutionary approach to enhancing EPA management in the UK, and I am looking forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to its continued success.”

Joining Keith is James Masterman, who previously held a significant role in Employer Engagement at a reputable Training Academy. As the newly appointed Account Manager, James will utilise his exceptional relationship-building skills to strengthen ACE360’s partnerships and foster client satisfaction.

James expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity, stating,

“Being part of ACE360’s Business Development team is an exciting prospect. I am eager to work closely with our valued clients, understanding their needs, and providing them with unparalleled support to help ACE360 achieve its ambitious goals.”

The strategic recruitment of Keith and James aligns with ACE360’s vision for accelerated growth, propelled by recent partnerships and increasing influence within the HE and FE sectors. The platform’s ability to streamline EPA management processes and offer tailored solutions has attracted the biggest and best training and assessment organisations in the UK.

Indeed, Barry Hynd, the Managing Director at FISSS – ACE360’s parent organisation – recognises the significance of these appointments in achieving the company’s goals.

He shared his thoughts, stating,

“As ACE360 continues to gain prominence in the industry, we are thrilled to welcome Keith and James to our Business Development team. Their combined experience and passion for delivering exceptional service align perfectly with our vision for growth and leadership within the apprenticeship space. With their invaluable contributions, we are confident that ACE360 will continue to thrive and make a profound impact in the HE and FE sectors.”

