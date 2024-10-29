Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance Patrons Unite in London to Drive Diversity and Inclusion in Apprenticeships

The Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance (Powered by Pathway Group) held a landmark Patron meeting at Mission Kitchen, London, underscoring its commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion within the UK apprenticeship landscape. Founded by Safaraz Ali in 2017, the Alliance continues to unite influential leaders across sectors, shaping initiatives that promise a transformative impact on skills and employability for diverse communities.

Setting the Vision: Collaboration and Inclusion

With Safaraz Ali’s vision & social entrepreneurship values and bringing onboard Jagdeep Soor in mid-2022, the Alliance has grown into a powerhouse for change in the apprenticeship sector. Speaking on the significance of the event, Ali stated, “Our Patron meeting exemplifies the strength of shared goals and collaboration. By bringing together sector leaders, we amplify our collective voice to ensure diversity and inclusion remain central to apprenticeships.” His words resonated as the meeting spotlighted innovative pathways and strategic alliances designed to make apprenticeships accessible for all.

Jagdeep Soor, Executive Director of the Alliance, presented an update on the Multicultural Apprentice Network—a newly launched initiative offering apprentices from various backgrounds a support network to access mentorship, career development, and peer engagement. Jagdeep’s vision extends to the upcoming Apprenticeship Branding Conference – Engage, set for 3 April 2025, which aims to elevate the appeal and visibility of apprenticeships. This conference will bring industry leaders together to strategize ways to promote apprenticeships to a broader audience, with a focus on diversity and inclusivity.

Milestone Events and Key Programmes for Impact

Kasim Choudhry, Executive Director of Pathway Group & Events Director at ThinkFest, highlighted two major events: the Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards 2024 and the Festival of Apprenticeships 2025. Both events will serve as pillars of celebration and outreach, recognizing the exceptional contributions of apprentices, employers, and providers while connecting aspiring apprentices with industry stakeholders.

In a bid to break down barriers, the Alliance’s Path 2 Apprenticeship Programme was also showcased. This initiative bridges the gap for individuals facing employment challenges, equipping them with critical skills and support to secure meaningful apprenticeship placements.

Amplifying Voices through Collaborative Dialogue

A key segment, led by Helen Lee from the Institution of Employability Professionals, engaged patrons in a powerful discussion titled “Vibrant Voices: Amplifying Our Collaborative Impact.” The session sparked insightful dialogue on maximizing the Alliance’s impact through collaboration, where patrons explored strategies to boost partnerships and advance diversity initiatives.

Spotlight on Lifetime Group and Patron Engagement

Under the ‘Meet the Patron’ agenda, Lifetime Group shared their mission to support diverse learners in achieving career success. David Smith, CEO of Lifetime, expressed the shared values between Lifetime and the Alliance: “Our partnership reflects a commitment to creating an inclusive educational landscape, where skills and opportunities are accessible to everyone.” Apprentice Zayan Islam provided a compelling perspective on his journey with Lifetime, reinforcing the importance of dedicated training and mentorship.

Keynote Insights and Hands-On Culinary Experience

Vinay Parmar’s keynote on customer experience, branding, and “Vinsights” offered attendees practical insights into building inclusive and impactful brands. Concluding the day, patrons took part in a hands-on culinary activity with chef apprentices at Mission Kitchen Chef Academy, showcasing the quality of training and talent fostered through collaborative apprenticeships.

A Unified Commitment to Future Change

Safaraz Ali closed the event with a vision for future initiatives, stating, “Today’s Patron meeting affirms our mission to drive real change in apprenticeships through unity and shared ambition. The energy, passion, and commitment shared today underscore the power of collaboration in creating equitable opportunities across the apprenticeship landscape.” Jagdeep Soor echoed these sentiments, noting, “The launch of the Multicultural Apprentice Network and our upcoming initiatives, like the Apprenticeship Branding Conference, are proof of our unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusivity. Together, we are building a future where every apprentice, regardless of background, can thrive.”

The Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance remains at the forefront of apprenticeship innovation, committed to breaking barriers and championing diversity in the UK workforce.