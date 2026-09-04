Adult learning lifeline for award winning Julia as illness ends her career

A social care professional whose flourishing career was ended abruptly by illness has won a national award for adult learners.

Julia Anderson, from Tredegar, was enjoying her managerial role, after more than two decades in the profession, until she was diagnosed with a rare chronic autoimmune condition that transformed her daily life.

She was eventually diagnosed with Behçet’s Disease, a rare and debilitating illness causing multiple medical issues, including overwhelming fatigue.

It meant she was unable to drive and struggled to walk more than a few steps, leaving her isolated for long periods and increasingly dependent upon others.

In 2025, Julia discovered a leaflet for pottery courses at Compass Community Hub in Merthyr Tydfil. Although she had previously struggled to access pottery classes that met her needs as a disabled learner, this experience proved different.

“From my very first visit, I was given the warmest of welcomes,” she said. “The friendliness of the staff was wonderful, and the quality of the facilities was second-to-none.

“Pottery had always appealed to me, but previous environments had not been accessible or supportive enough for my needs, which Compass was quick to recognise.”

Despite having numb fingers, poor grip, pain and fatigue, she found joy in working with clay, socialising and creating pieces she was proud of. Rebuilding Confidence Through Learning courses followed in art, craft, writing and even ancestry, where she researched her family tree.

In recognition of her journey, Julia has won the Ageing Well Award in this year’s Inspire! Adult Learning Awards which will be presented at the Coal Exchange, Cardiff on September 23. She is one of 11 award winners.

A highlight of Adult Learners’ Week in Wales – https://adultlearnersweek.wales/ – which runs from September 21 to 27, the awards recognise those who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to learning. They are co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute with support from the Welsh Government.

Each Inspire! Award winner demonstrates how learning can offer second chances, help create new career opportunities, build confidence and help communities become vibrant and successful.

For adults in Wales keen to start their learning journey, in-person taster courses and online sessions will run throughout September and during Adult Learners’ Week. Advice and information will be available locally to inspire people to take up learning as a way of increasing their employability, building life skills and improving their quality of life.

Learning has given Julia a renewed sense of purpose and a powerful voice. She is a passionate advocate for adult learning, often speaking about the positive difference community learning hubs make to people living with chronic health conditions.

“I am extremely supportive of the Hub because it has literally provided a lifeline to me and so many others who need somewhere to turn to,” she added.

Julie Jones has mentored Julia at Compass Community Hub and says her story shows the vital role that adult learning can play in turning a life around.

“It has given Julia something she feared she had lost forever – a life beyond her conditions,” said Julie. “Through learning, creativity and community, she has rebuilt hope, purpose and pride in what she can achieve.”

Michelle Matheron, Learning and Work Institute Director for Wales, added: “Lifelong learning offers opportunities for all of us, whether that’s to move into a new career, learn a new skill, support our health and well-being or just do something we enjoy.

“The impact can be transformative, and we can see that through the stories of our award winners. Their commitment to learning has made a huge difference to their lives but also to those around them.

“Adult learning makes a real difference and it’s vital to support and celebrate adults in Wales who are embracing learning, sometimes overcoming significant personal challenges to do so. In a fast-changing world the message to “never stop learning” is more important than ever.”

Anyone inspired by Julia’s journey can access free advice and guidance through Working Wales to explore learning and training opportunities available in their area.