And the winners are ……..Best in Class of The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards

Today, Wednesday, 30 November, at its celebratory annual event, The 5% Club further recognised its outstanding members by identifying 12 top performing companies across six award categories.

These Awards have been drawn from insights and findings in The Club’s Employer Audit research . One hundred and twenty nine employers participated in this year’s Employer Audit Scheme to gain accredited Gold, Silver or Bronze membership of The Club. All companies were shortlisted for the awards.

The winners were:

The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards: Quality – Sponsored by City & Guilds

Winner, Large Employer: Tarmac

Winner, SME: MCFT

The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards: Growth – Sponsored by the St Martins Group

Winner, Large Employer: QA

Winner, SME: SRC UK

The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards: Inclusion and Social Mobility – Sponsored by The School Outreach Company

Winner, Large Employer: HS2

Winner, SME: chapmanbdsp

The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards: Breadth – Sponsored by the Open University

Winner, Large Employer: Bell Group

Winner, SME: Pacific Building

The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards: Highest Percentage – Sponsored by Accuracy UK

Winner, Large Employer: Aecom

Winner, SME: Highfield Professional Services

The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards: Employer of The Year – Sponsored by Investors in People

Winner, Large Employer: PwC

Winner, SME: Highfield Professional Services

The Club would like to thank all our sponsors for making these Awards possible.

Mark Cameron, CEO of The 5% Club comments: “Congratulations to all our Award winners – they all demonstrated outstanding performance in their category Awards. We are keen that these Awards winners join us at future events in 2023 to talk about the secret of their success and share best practice in their emerging talent strategies.”

