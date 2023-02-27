Apprenticeship helps former labourer work his way into assistant site manager role in Milton Keynes

An Assistant Site Manager in Milton Keynes is aiming to take the next step on the career ladder, after successfully completing a Bellway apprenticeship.

Raik Beyoglu, 22, from Enfield, started out as a labourer with Bellway in 2018, but it was the offer of training on the national housebuilder’s Apprenticeship Programme which really kickstarted his career in the industry.

He completed his apprenticeship as a Trainee Assistant Site Manager in 2021.

Raik is currently helping oversee building work at The Wavendon Collection, in Wavendon – where Ashberry Homes, part of the Bellway Group, is nearing the end of the construction of 142 new homes – and is keen to continue his career progression with the company.

The theme for this year’s National Apprenticeship Week, which started on Monday 6 February, is Skills for Life, highlighting how apprenticeships help individuals develop the skills and knowledge required for a rewarding, longstanding career.

Raik said:

“I began my journey as a labourer on a Bellway site, where I was scouted by a project manager to apply for a Bellway Apprenticeship – something that I am very thankful for.

“What I enjoy about the role is the opportunity to work with different people, using everyone’s skillset. Everyone has the same goal, but we are all accomplishing different things and there is something so satisfying about that.

“I’m hoping to be promoted to Site Manager later this year with the future goal of having a development with my name on it. I can’t wait to finally run a site.

“I came to Bellway for a job, and I ended up with a career.”

Bellway is a gold member of the 5% Club, meaning that more than five per cent of the workforce is in earn and learn schemes. The company currently has 225 apprentices and trainees.

Bellway offers a wide range of apprenticeship opportunities in a variety of different roles at different levels, including construction and trades, technical and commercial and business and finance.

Captions [IMAGE CREDITS – BELLWAY]

Published in