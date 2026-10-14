Award-winning aerospace apprentice conquers Three Peaks ahead of Ghana mission

AWARD-WINNING Airbus apprentice Georgia Ellams conquered three of the country’s most iconic peaks in just 24 hours as she steps up fundraising for a humanitarian mission to Ghana.

The 19 year-old, from Wrexham, completed the Welsh Three Peaks Challenge, taking on Pen y Fan, Cadair Idris and Yr Wyddfa as part of her drive to raise funds ahead of travelling to Accra this Christmas.

Georgia, one of just 20 young people from across the UK – and only two from Wales – selected for the international project, will spend two weeks working with communities to improve access to education and clean water, including the construction of a rainwater harvesting system.

The challenge caps a memorable year for the former St Joseph’s High School and Ysgol Dinas Brân Sixth Form pupil, who was also named Coleg Cambria Degree Apprenticeship Learner of the Year at the college’s Student Awards this summer.

Georgia is studying for a Degree Apprenticeship in Aeronautical and Manufacturing Engineering with Airbus at Deeside, where she has consistently achieved top grades and is working towards a first-class degree while gaining valuable hands-on industry experience.

She said: “The Welsh Three Peaks Challenge was a huge test, but I wanted to do something that would really push me and hopefully raise more awareness and support for the project in Ghana.

“I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported me so far. Every donation will help us make a difference to the communities we will be working with, so any contribution, however big or small, would mean a lot.”

Georgia will undertake the humanitarian project with charity Village by Village as part of the prestigious Scouts of the World Award, one of the highest international honours in Scouting.

A Scout Leader with the Bishop’s Own group in Wrexham and Youth Lead for Wrexham Scouts District, she has been involved in the movement since the age of five and previously represented the UK at the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea.

Her commitment to Scouting has played a significant role in developing the teamwork, confidence and leadership skills she has brought to her studies and apprenticeship.

Salah Berdouk, Curriculum Director for Advanced Engineering at Coleg Cambria Deeside, said: “Georgia is an exceptional Degree Apprentice who consistently achieves top grades, but what also stands out is her kindness, positivity and willingness to support others.

“Her involvement in this humanitarian project reflects her dedication and strong values, while her experiences in Scouting have helped shape her teamwork and leadership.

“We were delighted to recognise those qualities by naming her our Degree Apprenticeship Learner of the Year and are extremely proud of everything she has achieved.”

Georgia plans to continue her studies before pursuing her ambition of a career in aerospace engineering.