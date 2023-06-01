Barnsley College Staff see PBL in action at SERC

A group of staff from Barnsley College, in South Yorkshire, recently visited South Eastern Regional College (SERC), in Northern Ireland, as part of the continuing, productive relationship between the two institutions.

The six guests were greeted by Diane Weatherup and Owen Parkes of the SERC Learning Academy, who showed them around the College’s Lisburn Campus. The group spent time with the foundation skills academy, discussing the benefits of Project Based Learning (PBL) and sharing best practice.

Sharing PBL knowledge: Vikki Nash (Barnsley College); Owen Parkes (SERC); Marc Evason; Rikki Paylor; Kelly Ardron; Hannah Nuttall; Sadie Rollins (all Barnsley College); and Diane Weatherup (SERC).

The following day the group went to SERC’s Newcastle Campus, where they met Skills for Life and Work students who are completing the joint Duke of Edinburgh/Gaisce Award. The visitors joined students and staff for a trip to Tollymore Forest Park and enjoyed sharing their experience of developing teamwork, problem-solving and resilience.

Acting Head of SERC Learning Academy, Diane Weatherup, says, “It is always useful to share our experiences and exchange insights with others working in education, and it was fantastic to be able to meet staff from Barnsley College in person after years of online interaction due to the pandemic. We were very glad to be able to show them some of the beautiful Northern Ireland countryside in lovely summer weather, but the highlight I think was meeting the SERC students who demonstrate the value and success of the College’s approach to learning.”

