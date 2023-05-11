Bauer Academy and the Power Up Agency announce new partnership

The two organisations will be working together to ‘power up’ businesses in the creative and commercial sectors across Greater Manchester, Yorkshire and the North-East

Bauer Academy and The Power Up Agency are delighted to announce a new partnership that looks set to support around 50 new apprentices in a number of different creative and commercial industries across the north of England.

The innovative new training programme is centred around project management and leadership development and is supported by the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce who will employ the apprentices, hosting them with various employers for the duration of an 18-month apprenticeship.

Apprentices will be undertaking the Business Administration Level 3 Apprenticeship as ‘Creative Project Assistant’, with the aim being that learners will progress to Level 5 and Level 7 leadership qualifications. Power Up Agency will ensure the most suitable apprentices are matched to the roles and businesses available, making the process as smooth and successful as possible for all involved.

Project Director, Joss Underwood, said:

“We are reaching out to creative and cultural organisations to see if they are open to hosting an apprentice for an initial six-month placement. This is the perfect opportunity to access diverse, local talent with support from Greater Manchester Chamber and Bauer Academy. The employers who take part will receive all the benefits that taking on an apprentice brings, while we take care of matching the business with the right apprentice and employing them.”

The Power Up Agency will be partnering with Bauer Academy to co-create the curriculum for the apprentices. At the core of Bauer Academy’s values is co-creation, which they believe sets them apart from other apprenticeship training providers. Bauer Academy’s fundamental values prioritise the apprentice; ensuring they are supported and engaged throughout their apprenticeship.

Genevieve Potter, Client & Performance Director – Bauer Academy said:

“Our position within Bauer Media makes us uniquely positioned to amplify the Power Up brand. We applaud the Power Up vision to create long term, earn as you learn apprenticeship opportunities and are excited to begin to equip the next generation of new talent with essential, real-world skills.”

