Bauer Academy unveils training to equip leaders for a digital future

Bauer Academy today announced the launch of a new leadership programme designed to support new and established leaders in an increasingly digital workplace.

Bauer Academy’s Senior Leader with Digital Strategy programme is a post-graduate level qualification which can be fully funded by the Apprenticeship Levy.

Supported by theory and the latest industry insight, leaders learn how to exploit opportunities and mitigate risks in response to fast paced digital developments. Artificial Intelligence is a constant theme, ensuring leaders understand how A.I. relates to all aspects of their leadership journey. The programme enhances personal effectiveness and resilience, ensuring today’s leaders are ready for tomorrow. It’s suitable for both new and more experienced leaders, and those without degrees may be eligible to participate.

‘Across all sectors, leaders are wrestling with how to capitalise on Artificial Intelligence and other emerging digital technology. This post graduate level programme develops leadership capabilities for an increasingly hybrid workplace and digital world. It equips learners with the knowledge, skills and leadership behaviours to mitigate risks and exploit opportunities – ensuring they are fully equipped for the future.

It’s been designed by Bauer Academy experts in education, leadership and digital, with modules covering how to leverage the use of digital tools like A.I., how to navigate organizational strategy for digital change, and how to cultivate organisational resilience and sustainability’. Courtnay McLeod, Bauer Academy Director

The programme starts on the 18th October 2023 and is based on the Level 7 Senior Leader Apprenticeship standard capturing all the knowledge, skills and behaviours associated with the standard through a digitally strategic lens. You can find more information about the standard here.

