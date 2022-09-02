Best friends land prestigious degree apprenticeships with aerospace giant

TALENTED teenagers landed prestigious degree apprenticeships with one of the world’s top plane-makers.

Harvey Clare and Max Davies will begin their new roles at Airbus Broughton this month (September).

Both 18 years old and former pupils at Darland High School in Rossett, Harvey will take on a Business Management Degree Apprenticeship, while Max studies for an Engineering Degree Apprenticeship, delivered in partnership with Swansea University.

The pair, who hail from Wrexham, also studied the same A Levels at Coleg Cambria’s Yale 6th and look forward to starting this next chapter together.

Max achieved an A* in Maths, A* in Physics and A in Business, while Harvey secured an A in Maths, B in Physics, and B in Business.

“We’ve known each for a long time, so it has been great to support one another through the application process and now on to the apprenticeships,” said Max.

“We both did a Level 2 Engineering BTEC at high school and got a taste for the aerospace sector, so it went from there.

“The opportunity to earn while we learn so close to home was another attractive proposition and we can’t wait to get started.”

Coleg Cambria and partners deliver a range of apprenticeships with industry leaders, giving participants the opportunity to develop their skills while receiving academic and financial support.

Harvey said the chance to work at the Airbus wing-making facility in Flintshire – one of the UK’s largest manufacturers – was one they were keen to pursue.

“The process began in October, so it’s taken some time, but we are thrilled to have the green light,” he added.

“Airbus is a huge organisation and the perfect place to lay the foundations for our careers in the sector.

“Thank you to everyone at Yale 6th for your support, this is going to be an incredible experience for us both.”

Curriculum Lead for Yale Sixth and a Lecturer in A Level Business, Mel Henry, said: “It is fantastic to see students from Yale 6th progress on to degree apprenticeships.

“We are proud of Max and Harvey, whose skills and talents have been recognised in such a competitive field.

“We wish them every success for the future and know they will go on to have fantastic careers.”

