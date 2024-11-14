Brick Lecturer Crowned Lecturer of the Year at Construction Apprenticeship Awards 2024

Stoke on Trent College @SOTCollege Brick Lecturer Robert Harrison has been crowned Construction Apprenticeship Tutor/Lecturer of the Year at the Construction Apprenticeship Awards 2024.

The awards ceremony, took place at Castlefield Rooms in Manchester, and saw Further Education providers and students past and present compete for 11 awards.

Former Stoke on Trent College student Robbie Fereday, was also shortlisted for the Level 2 Construction Apprentice of the Year.

Antoinette Lythgoe, Chief Financial Officer and Interim CEO at Stoke on Trent College said:

“We’re absolutely delighted to hear about Rob winning this prestigious award from the Construction Apprenticeship Awards.

“Rob is a long-serving member of staff, who has a real passion for working with apprentices and has helped countless students secure apprenticeships in the bricklaying industry. This commendation is richly deserved.”

Robert Harrison, Brick Lecturer at Stoke on Trent College said:

“I was very happy to be nominated and then to receive the award on the evening was amazing. I have been teaching in bricklaying for 28 years and seen many changes in the industry and have worked with my apprentices to make sure that they are successful in achieving their goals.

“I have a real life-long passion for my trade, and supporting my industry. Passing my skills and experience to the students is my way of leaving a lasting legacy for the next generation of bricklayers and tutors which I have hopefully inspired.

The Construction Apprenticeship Awards, is an esteemed platform that celebrates excellence and recognises the exceptional achievements of apprentices, providers, employers, suppliers and assessors in the UK construction apprenticeships sector.

The awards foster a sense of pride and motivation within the construction industry, as individuals continue to demonstrate excellence in their respective roles.