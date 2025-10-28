Bridging the green skills gap in the chemical industry

As the world strives to meet global sustainability and net zero goals, multiple industries, supply chains, and companies are adapting to meet evolving ESG targets.

The chemicals industry is no exception, there is a growing demand for sustainably sourced materials and circular economy models.

In recent years, we’ve seen a rapid increase in the re-evaluation of feedstocks used to produce essential chemicals. Traditionally, these feedstocks have come from fossil fuels, but the chemicals industry has been innovating production methods to allow for low-carbon alternatives.

There is a wide variety of bio-based feedstocks that can replace fossil fuels in the chemicals industry. Celtic Renewables is a pioneering company using innovative feedstocks like whisky residues and reject potatoes to produce green chemicals – bio acetone and bio butanol.

With the rapid growth of biotechnology companies within the chemicals industry, the demand for skilled workers is increasing.

Transitioning from oil & gas backgrounds

Workers who have previously been employed in the oil and gas or petrochemical sectors have transitional skills which can be applied to biotechnology.

Skills developed in oil and gas industries in roles such as process engineers, plant operators, and lab technicians can be transferred to green technologies. These skill transfers are also incumbent to supporting a Just Transition.

At Celtic Renewables, more than a quarter of our workforce (28%) has a background in oil and gas, and we’re expecting that figure to rise to more than a third next year.

The consensus from our employees is that the transition has been far easier than expected. Despite the new technologies, switching to biotech and green technologies has been a rewarding process.

Apprenticeships and school leavers

Employing fresh talent and training the next generation are central to how companies in the green space operate, and a core part of Celtic Renewables’ approach.

Celtic Renewables has recently started an apprenticeship program in collaboration with Forth Valley College. Hiring 4 apprentices that will both study and work over the next 3 years in Engineering and Process Operator roles.

Apprentice opportunities previously provided in the oil and gas sector are now being directed toward training in the low-carbon industry. With the rise of biotechnology companies like Celtic Renewables, school leavers are given opportunities to work in the low-carbon sector.

These apprentices will be studying alongside their work, meaning they’re getting both practical and theoretical education – giving them every skill they need to have a successful career in biotechnology.

Involvement with schools, colleges, and universities

Providing graduate positions to university students is also a great way to recruit new talent into the low-carbon sector, and many firms are already involved in careers fairs and recruitment with local universities.

Regularly attending STEM initiatives in schools and universities and encouraging students to begin a career in biotech is important if we’re to encourage the next generation into a low-carbon workforce.

Firms can also get closely involved with university curriculums. In 2023, we took part in a programme with the University of Edinburgh that provided third year students with a project to identify suitable feedstocks for the Acetone–Butanol–Ethanol fermentation process. This year we also hosted summer internships through both the Saltire and IbioIC along with regularly being involved with STEM initiatives and careers fairs.

Industry-wide transition through government support

It’s not wholly the responsibility of biotech and green companies to bridge the green skills gap. Reskilling and upskilling are a must, and government-backed, flexible training programmes make it easier for oil and gas workers to pivot into new green roles.

It is also a matter of fairness. A transition from an oil and gas-fired economy to a green economy means ensuring communities dependent on traditional industries are not left behind.

Grangemouth is a prime example, where the closure of the Petroineos plant has significantly impacted the local community.

A call to collective action

Bridging the green skills gap is not the sole responsibility of any single company or institution. It requires unified thinking from business, government, and educational institutions.

Governments must invest in skills training and facilitating the green sector to scale. Industry must commit to long-term workforce development, and educators need to work closely with the private sector to provide workplace experience for students.

The bio-chemical production sector is indispensable to achieving net zero, but its innovations will only make a difference if we have the people ready to design, build, and operate them.

If done properly, the reward will be an industry far less dependent on fossil fuels, one that is much more likely to meet its net zero targets and foster a skilled workforce ready to make innovative changes in the industry.

By Kerry Johnson, Chief People Officer, Celtic Renewables