Building Career Success At The Skillbuild NI Regional Qualifier Competition 2025

Students from Northern Regional College took part in The Construction Industry Training Board NI (CITB NI) annual SkillBuild NI Regional Qualifier Competition 2025 competition at South Eastern Regional College (SERC), Downpatrick campus.

The competition is designed to test skills, technique, ability within tight timeframes, and identifies the top performers in 11 different trade areas within construction apprenticeship programmes from across Northern Ireland. It is a showcase of the wealth of talent, professionalism, and the brightest recruits throughout the industry.

Over 100 of the brightest recruits and top performers within construction apprenticeship programmes from across Northern Ireland competed against each other to win in categories: Brickwork, Furniture & Cabinet Making, Carpentry, Electrical Installation, Fire Installation, Security Installation, Joinery, Plastering, Drylining, Plumbing, Wall & Floor Tiling.

The SkillBuild NI Regional Competition is part of a regional qualifier. Northern Regional College students achieved outstanding success, with Daniel Beckett securing 1st place in Bricklaying; Jeremiasz Guzik taking 1st place and Robbie Buchanan 2nd place in Carpentry; Matthew Conly earning 2nd place in Furniture & Cabinet Making; and Charlie Fleck achieving 1st place while Alliemarie Conway took 2nd place in the Joinery category. These winners may have the opportunity to represent Northern Ireland in the SkillBuild UK national final held later in the year.

SkillBuild is delivered by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB GB) and showcases some of the brightest talent in construction. Supported by the Department for the Economy and local construction companies, the competition provides an opportunity to showcase the high level of skills and the impressive talent within the workforce, as well as raising the status and standards of professional and technical education and training.

Barry Neilson OBE, Chief Executive CITB NI, said:

“A huge congratulations to all the apprentices who took part in the SkillBuild NI Regional Competition 2025. This competition is an opportunity for young people to meet with other like minded people, who are dedicated to being involved in the future direction of the industry. It is also an opportunity to encourage and continue to develop the work force of the future – this is crucial for industry growth and shaping the future. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our partners CITB (GB) and SERC and look forward to the SkillBuild UK National Finals in November.”

David Russell, Curriculum Area Manager (Department of Advanced Technologies)at Northern Regional College, added, “We are extremely proud of our students’ outstanding achievements at the SkillBuild NI Regional Competition. Their success is a testament to their hard work, dedication and the high-quality training they receive at Northern Regional College. Competitions like these not only highlight the students’ technical abilities, but also inspire confidence and a real sense of purpose as they prepare for careers in the construction industry.”