Building Future Skills: Oaklands College Hosts Employer Summit

Oaklands College proudly marked National Apprenticeship Week with a vibrant and engaging programme of events designed to celebrate the value of apprenticeships and strengthen partnerships across the region. Throughout the week, students, employers and community stakeholders came together to recognise the transformative impact apprenticeships have on individuals, businesses and the wider economy.

A key highlight of the week was Employer Tuesday, which brought together a wide range of employers, colleagues and community stakeholders for the Training and Development at Oaklands annual Apprenticeship & Workforce Skills Summit. The event attracted representatives from a variety of sectors, reflecting the breadth of apprenticeship provision and the growing demand for high-quality training routes into skilled employment.

Delivered in partnership with Hertfordshire Chamber of Commerce and Hertfordshire Futures, the event created a dynamic space for collaboration, insight-sharing and discussion around the future skills landscape. Attendees were encouraged to share experiences, explore emerging workforce trends and consider how education and industry can work more closely together to address skills gaps across Hertfordshire and beyond.

The Summit featured keynote presentations from Norman Jennings of Hertfordshire Futures, who provided an update on the Get Herts Working Strategy, and Andrea Davaraj from SIAS, who offered valuable insights into the evolving apprenticeships landscape. The event was officially opened by Lynn Chesterman OBE, Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, whose support underscored the importance of strong local partnerships in shaping opportunities for learners and employers alike. Her opening remarks highlighted the collective responsibility of education providers, businesses and civic leaders to ensure local people can access high-quality training and sustainable career pathways.

Speaking after the event, Lauren Murkin, Head of Business Development from Oaklands College said:

“We are incredibly proud to host events like this. Bringing employers, partners and educators together is vital in ensuring our apprentices have the skills, confidence and opportunities they need to thrive. The energy and collaboration in the room today truly reflected our shared commitment to supporting the workforce of the future.”

National Apprenticeship Week is a nationwide initiative that highlights the positive impact apprenticeships have on individuals, employers and the wider economy. It champions the opportunities they create, from developing future talent and addressing industry skills shortages to supporting people of all ages into meaningful, skilled careers. The week also celebrates the achievements of apprentices themselves, recognising their hard work and contribution to their workplaces.

National Apprenticeship Week also provided an opportunity for Oaklands College to showcase the extensive support it offers its students, from expert teaching and personalised guidance to strong employer links that ensure apprentices gain real-world experience and industry-relevant skills. The College continues to work closely with businesses to design programmes that meet local workforce needs, helping students progress into sustainable, rewarding careers. The day was filled with meaningful conversations, new connections and a shared commitment to strengthening apprenticeship pathways across Hertfordshire, reinforcing Oaklands College’s role as a key partner in developing the region’s future workforce.