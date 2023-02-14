Cambridgeshire County Council Hosts Second Annual Apprenticeship Awards

Cambridgeshire County Council recently hosted the second annual Cambridgeshire Apprenticeship Awards, which recognises and celebrates individuals who have completed apprenticeships, as well as those who support apprenticeships. The awards were held on 8 February 2023 during National Apprenticeship Week and were supported by the Apprenticeships Ambassador Network and the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority.

Maisie and Elle, both marketing apprentices at Cambridge Regional College, were nominated for awards, with Elle winning the Behind-the-Scenes award. This accolade recognises the achievements of apprentices who provide essential support within their organisations and go above and beyond expectations. Elle attended Springwood High School in Kings Lynn, before beginning their apprenticeship at CRC.

The awards ceremony highlighted the important role that apprenticeships play in providing individuals with ‘Skills for Life’. All nominations were reviewed by a judging panel, with winners selected in each category. All nominees for the apprentice categories were current apprentices or individuals who had completed their apprenticeship in the last 12 months and either lived or worked in Cambridgeshire.

Michelle Dowse, deputy principal at Cambridge Regional College, said: “We are thrilled to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week and all the fantastic things that apprentices, and their employers do in our region. Today, we are excited to celebrate our own Cambridge Regional College apprentices. Congratulations to Elle and Maisie, our CRC marketing apprentices, on their success at the Cambridgeshire Apprenticeship Awards. We are very proud of both.”

The Cambridgeshire Apprenticeship Awards serve as a reminder of the vital role that apprenticeships play in developing the next generation of skilled workers.

To learn more about our apprenticeships, take a look on our website – www.camre.ac.uk/apprenticeship

Published in