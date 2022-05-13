Cardiff and Vale College learner Cai wins Career Ready Student of the Year￼

Cardiff and Vale College A Level learner Cai Pugh has won Career Ready Student of the Year at this year’s Career Ready Awards.

The Student of the Year Award recognises learners from across the UK who have excelled during their time of the Career Ready programme and shown progression when it comes to developing their career skills. Cai was one of 12 young people recognised as Student of the Year.

The programme is part of a UK-wide charity linking employers with schools and colleges to open up the world of work to young people aged 16-19. Learners at CAVC can apply to join the programme to run alongside their course and receive mentoring, masterclasses, workplace visits and internships.

During his time on the Career Ready programme, Cai undertook a paid internship at Wedlake Bell and received one-to-one mentoring from Wayne Evans of JoeFizz Asset Finance, as well as took part in a series of skills masterclasses hosted by local employers.

Tokunbo Ajasa-Oluwa, Chief Executive Officer of Career Ready said:“I would like to offer my congratulations to Cai for being named one of our Students of the Year. In what has been a very challenging year for young people, he has shown outstanding commitment and resilience, he has a very bright future ahead of him indeed.”

“As soon as the Career Ready programme was pitched to me, I decided to enrol on this amazing programme,” Cai said. “One of the best decisions of my life!

“I wanted to say a massive thank you to my college’s programme co-ordinator Tracy, and my mentor, Wayne, who so kindly nominated me for this award.”

Cardiff and Vale College Principal Sharon James said: “Well done to Cai for winning a Career Ready Student of the Year Award! Career Ready offers learners the opportunity to build a successful career path and to see Cai embracing it so enthusiastically is a testament to him and to everyone involved in the CAVC Career Programme for supporting his development and helping him win this award.”

