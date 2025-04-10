Career Development Institute Launches Technical Education Resource Hub 

The Career Development Institute (CDI) today announced the launch of its Technical Education Resource Hub, an online platform designed to transform how career development professionals access news, information and resources about technical education pathways.

In an era where technical skills are increasingly vital to the UK’s economic growth, resilience and global competitiveness, this centralised hub addresses a critical need – it brings together comprehensive, up-to-date information on T Levels, Higher Technical Qualifications (HTQs), apprenticeships, and ongoing qualifications reform – creating a one-stop resource for careers professionals who are shaping the future workforce.

Kim Newman, Technical Education Programme Manager at CDI, emphasised the hub’s significance and potential:

“This Resource Hub is more than just a tool; it’s a lifeline for career development professionals who are working tirelessly to help young people navigate their options. By bringing all the relevant information into one platform, we’re empowering careers professional with easy access to all the information they need – and making sure that no young person misses out on opportunities that could shape their future for the better.”

The launch of the Technical Education Resource Hub aligns closely with the UK Government’s Skills and Post-16 Education Act, reinforcing the national skills agenda to elevate technical education as a cornerstone of economic growth and social mobility.

David Morgan, Chief Executive of the Career Development Institute, highlighted the leadership role of careers advisers:

“For too long, technical education pathways have been overshadowed by academic routes. Careers advisers are often the first—and sometimes only—champions for young people exploring technical options. This hub equips them with the tools to provide impartial guidance that is both current and comprehensive. It represents a significant step forward in achieving parity of esteem between academic and technical education, ensuring every young person has information about pathways that match their aspirations and potential.”

Key features of the Technical Education Resource Hub include:

Comprehensive signposting to trusted external resources

Regular updates reflecting the evolving technical education landscape

User-friendly interface suitable for both new and experienced careers professionals

Supported by the Gatsby Charitable Foundation, the hub is part of CDI’s broader Technical Education Programme and is intended to be an ongoing, sustainable support for the careers industry.

As the UK accelerates its focus on technical skills as a driver of economic prosperity, initiatives like the Technical Education Resource Hub play a crucial role in ensuring that young people have access to informed guidance about all available pathways.