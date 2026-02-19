Clean Energy Jobs Fair held at Barnsley College

Barnsley College’s Clean Energy Training Centre hosted Energy Secretary Ed Miliband MP and Minister for Industry Chris McDonald MP for a government jobs fair introducing around 175 schoolchildren and students to careers in clean energy.

The government’s second Clean Energy Jobs Fair, held on Thursday 12 February at the new cutting-edge facility, brought together several local schools and colleges to speak to leading employers in the field.

Representatives from Rolls-Royce SMR, RWE, Octopus Energy, ITM Power, Equans, the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre and GeoPura were there to meet students and highlight opportunities for well-paid, clean energy careers in South Yorkshire and beyond.

The visit from the Energy Secretary and Minister for Industry, alongside South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, followed another high-profile announcement as Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall joined the College to mark our part in Barnsley’s ‘Tech Town’ status.

David Akeroyd, Principal and Chief Executive of Barnsley College, said:

“Barnsley College is leading the way in preparing our region for the jobs of tomorrow.

“Through our Clean Energy Training Centre, we’re giving young people and adult learners the practical skills they need to thrive in industries like retrofit, renewable technologies and sustainable construction, using the same kit they’ll find on site when they start work.

“These sectors are evolving and our students are perfectly placed to take advantage of new, emerging career paths that are well paid and highly skilled. By investing in upskilling and retraining now, we’re making sure our students are first in line for the opportunities that come with the transition to net zero.”

The fair coincided with National Apprenticeship Week. Current and former apprentices working in clean energy were among those on-hand to advise pupils and students about routes to work in the sector.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband MP said:

“Our commitment to clean power means a new generation of young people can seize opportunities to work in South Yorkshire’s booming clean energy sector, taking up well-paid new careers without having to leave their hometown.