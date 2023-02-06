CNet Training Approved as Main Provider of Apprenticeships

CNet Training, the global leader in technical education for the digital infrastructure industry, is now officially an Apprenticeship Main Provider, approved to fully deliver Apprenticeships.

The Education and Skills Funding Agency (EFSA) provided the approval for CNet to be listed on the Register of Apprenticeship Training Providers (RoATP).

The register is the go-to place for employers when selecting high-quality Apprenticeship training and education companies. Being on the list recognises CNet as a Main Provider and it allows the experienced CNet team to fully deliver Apprenticeships as part of the UK’s Government levy programmes. It also provides confidence and total reassurance for employers and apprentices, knowing that CNet has undergone rigorous assessment and meets strict criteria regarding the delivery and efficacy of the training.

Part of this accolade also requires CNet to be regularly inspected. This provides further confidence that the quality of education, management and support services delivered by CNet will be continually scrutinised to ensure the expected high-quality standards are met.

Initially CNet will deliver the Network Cable Installer (NCI®) Apprenticeship, a 12-15 month program that is creating the next generation of competent, confident and qualified network cable installation professionals.

Since the NCI® Apprenticeship launched in 2019 CNet has been delivering much of the off-the-job training elements, however operating now as a Main Provider allows CNet to take full responsibility for the end-to-end management and delivery of the Apprenticeship.

CNet Training has been designing and delivering network infrastructure education programs for 26 years and has built a global reputation for delivering high quality education programs across the network cable infrastructure and data centre sectors. Today, it is the only industry dedicated education provider in the world to award both official certifications and Pearson qualifications for successful completion of its programs.

CNet Training’s President and CEO, Andrew Stevens comments,

“This accolade further strengthens CNet’s leading position in technical education and the provision of Apprenticeship programs for the Digital Infrastructure Industry. With our existing experience of the NCI Apprenticeship and our relationships with network infrastructure companies throughout the UK, we are well-versed in the required processes and quality standards needed, and the team is excited to further enhance our Apprenticeship learning experience for all.”

