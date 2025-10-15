Coursera Partners with OpenAI to Bring Learning Capabilities into the First Generation of Apps in ChatGPT

Every week, more than 800 million people use ChatGPT, with one of the most common use cases being learning. Now, these users will be able to access relevant Coursera videos and information in ChatGPT conversations, making educational content more discoverable and turning everyday chats into dynamic, interactive learning experiences. To access the Coursera app in ChatGPT, users can ask ChatGPT for the app by name. ChatGPT will also suggest when it recognizes that Coursera content may be useful to the conversation.

“This partnership reflects Coursera and OpenAI’s shared commitment to expanding access to education and helping people everywhere learn, grow, and thrive,” said Greg Hart, CEO of Coursera. “By putting trusted, verified learning into the hands of hundreds of millions of people, we can help them gain the skills they need to pursue economic opportunity and prepare for the jobs of tomorrow.”

“ChatGPT is quickly becoming one of the go-to tools for people who want to learn something new. But the most powerful learning experiences happen when human expertise and AI work together,” said Leah Belsky, VP of Education at OpenAI. “By bringing the expertise of world-class educators and institutions within Coursera into ChatGPT, learners can more easily find trusted content, build job-ready skills, move their careers forward, and unlock new opportunities.”

This app, built on OpenAI’s Apps SDK, represents a significant step in making high-quality education more discoverable at scale, putting Coursera content directly into ChatGPT so learners can move from curiosity to credentials faster and with greater confidence.

Coursera is proud to be the first online learning platform partner, and among the first partners overall, in OpenAI’s new generation of apps in ChatGPT. Together, Coursera and OpenAI will continue to explore how generative AI can make learning more personal, interactive, and scalable.

Coursera’s new app is available today to all logged-in ChatGPT users outside of the EU on Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans, starting with English, with video subtitles and dubbing available in select languages. To learn more about the Coursera app in ChatGPT, visit the Apps in ChatGPT blog or try it in ChatGPT starting today.

Coursera was launched in 2012 by Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. Today, it is one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 183 million registered learners as of June 30, 2025. Coursera partners with over 350 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, and degrees. Coursera’s platform innovations — including generative AI-powered features like Coach, Role Play, and Course Builder, and role-based solutions like Skills Tracks — enable instructors, partners, and companies to deliver scalable, personalized, and verified learning. Institutions worldwide rely on Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, students, and citizens in high-demand fields such as GenAI, data science, technology, and business, while learners globally turn to Coursera to master the skills they need to advance their careers. Coursera is a Delaware public benefit corporation and a B Corp.