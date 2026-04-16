Dumfries and Galloway College honoured to receive 10 nominations at this year’s Herald Education Awards

Dumfries and Galloway College’s commitment to innovation and collaboration in learning has been recognised with an incredible 10 nominations at The Herald Education Awards 2026!

The shortlist, recently announced this by The Herald, was selected from a record of 200 entries submitted by colleges and universities across Scotland.

Underlining the college’s growing impact on the national stage, DGC’s nominations span teaching innovation, student support, equality and inclusion, business engagement, community partnership and widening access.

Among the pioneering projects in the running for prizes are its Weld to Work initiative in the Outstanding Business Engagement in Colleges category, while the Transformation to Nursing Pathways programme has been named as a finalist for the Partnership with Schools Award.

The college’s commitment to student wellbeing is also being celebrated, with the Grimdark Gamers of Galloway initiative shortlisted for the Supporting Student Wellbeing Award. Further nominations include Constructing Paperless Pioneers for Innovative Use of Technology and Immersive Learning in Early Years for Enhancing Student Learning.

DGC’s shortlisted projects and initiatives are:

Enhancing Student Learning Award – Immersive Learning in Early Years

– Immersive Learning in Early Years Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award – DG-PALS Peer Academic & Language Support

– DG-PALS Peer Academic & Language Support Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award – Zahra’s Journey

– Zahra’s Journey Innovative Use of Technology Award – Constructing Paperless Pioneers

– Constructing Paperless Pioneers Innovative Use of Technology Award – Teaching How2 Pedagogical Innovation

– Teaching How2 Pedagogical Innovation Outstanding Business Engagement in Colleges Award – Weld to Work

– Weld to Work Outstanding Contribution from a Staff Member – Caroline Barnard

– Caroline Barnard Partnership Award – EcoPreneur with Ayrshire College and South Lanarkshire College

– EcoPreneur with Ayrshire College and South Lanarkshire College Partnership with Schools Award – Transformation to Nursing Pathways

– Transformation to Nursing Pathways Supporting Student Wellbeing Award – Grimdark Gamers of Galloway

Douglas Dickson, Principal and CEO at DGC, believes this latest recognition reflects the ambition and commitment of the college community.

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive 10 shortlist nominations at The Herald Education Awards 2026,” he said.

“From pioneering paperless construction training and immersive early years learning… to supporting neurodiverse students through gaming and forging strong industry links via initiatives such as Weld to Work… these projects demonstrate how Dumfries and Galloway College is delivering life-changing education rooted in our region while achieving national excellence.

“We are particularly proud of our strong focus on equality, student wellbeing, community partnerships and widening access. These nominations celebrate the ways we are opening doors for learners and working collaboratively to meet the needs of our communities and employers.”

Winners will be announced at a ceremony on Wednesday, May 20, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Glasgow. The event is expected to be a highlight of the year for Scotland’s further and higher education sector.