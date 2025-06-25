Dumfries and Galloway College thrilled as apprentice shows off skills in national finals

Dumfries and Galloway College (DGC) is proud to celebrate the success of plumbing apprentice James Rankin, who secured a bronze medal at the prestigious SNIPEF Plumbing Apprentice of the Year Competition 2025.

The event, held on Friday 13 June at South Lanarkshire College in East Kilbride, brought together 34 of Scotland’s most promising plumbing apprentices to compete in a series of demanding technical challenges. The competition tested the finalists’ skills across three key disciplines: Copper, Leadwork and Renewable Technologies.

James, who studies at Dumfries and Galloway College and is employed by Eric Hyslop Ltd, demonstrated outstanding technical ability and professionalism to take third place in the BPEC SkillPLUMB Copper Competition.

The event is organised annually by SNIPEF (Scottish and Northern Ireland Plumbing Employers’ Federation) to recognise excellence in craftsmanship, innovation and professionalism among Scotland’s next generation of plumbing and heating professionals.

Stephanie Lowe, Deputy Chief Executive of SNIPEF, said: “Behind every apprentice success is a team of committed lecturers, dedicated employers and high-quality learning environments, and this year’s results are a testament to that.

“These apprentices are not just gaining practical skills, they are building future-proof careers that will help drive innovation, sustainability and excellence across our profession.

“Apprenticeships continue to play a vital role in tackling skills shortages, supporting economic resilience and opening life-changing opportunities for young people in every community.”

Douglas Dickson, Principal and CEO, Dumfries and Galloway College, said:

“We are incredibly proud of James for this fantastic achievement. His dedication and skill reflect the high standards of both his employer and our college’s apprenticeship programme. Competitions such as this are vital in showcasing the exceptional talent we have in the region and across Scotland.

“Dumfries and Galloway College remains committed to supporting apprenticeships that equip learners with the skills, experience and confidence to thrive in competitive and fast-evolving industries such as plumbing and renewable energy.”

The SNIPEF Plumbing Apprentice of the Year Competition is Scotland’s foremost event for plumbing apprentices. Supported by the plumbing and heating profession, its supply chain and academic institutions, it is dedicated to nurturing the competencies of apprentices engaged in plumbing studies across the country.

The event has key industry sponsors including BPEC, City Plumbing and MCS, as well as a wide network of employers, colleges and training providers. Over the past five decades, the competition has helped launch more than 1,200 careers, contributing significantly to workforce development and the promotion of apprenticeships as a valued route into skilled, sustainable employment.