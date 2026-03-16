Engineering student launches career through Dumfries and Galloway College collaboration 

A Dumfries and Galloway College (DGC) student has engineered an exciting new career!

And it’s all thanks to a successful partnership between the college and RSK Group business Homer Burgess.

Following a visit to DGC to review its facilities and capabilities, Homer Burgess Managing Director Jordan Bell worked with the college’s Business Development team to explore opportunities to collaborate.

The company was keen to attract top talent with an interest in design and computer‑aided design (CAD), while the college looked to strengthen links with regional employers to help retain skilled graduates in the local area.

Together, they developed a pilot scheme that offered Higher National Certificate (HNC) engineering students a six‑month, part‑time placement.

The arrangement allowed the student to work three days a week on the latest engineering projects ─ gaining experience in CAD, design reviews, project planning, and client engagement ─ while continuing their studies at the same time.

After a two-stage interview process led by the Homer Burgess team, student Jack Palmer was selected for the placement.

He said:

“It felt very rewarding to be selected and I was excited to gain real industry experience. Knowing I could stay close to home while continuing my HNC was a huge bonus, as opportunities like that are rare in this region.”

His impressive progress during the placement led to a full‑time job offer upon completion of his course. Recognising his potential, Homer Burgess is now sponsoring Jack through a Graduate Apprenticeship in Engineering Design and Manufacture at the University of the West of Scotland.

“The support from Homer Burgess has been incredible,” said Jack. “They’ve shown genuine investment in my development and long‑term career. This partnership proves the value of local businesses backing local talent. It benefits both the students and the wider community.

“I’m proud to represent them and inspire other local students.”

Jordan Bell, Homer Burgess Managing Director, said:

“Engaging with and supporting the next generation is vital for the long‑term sustainability of our industry. We’re proud of how this initiative has evolved and the positive impact it’s had on both Jack and our business.”

Graham Anderson, Mechanical Engineering Lecturer at Dumfries and Galloway College, said:

“By engaging with the college, businesses give students the chance to develop in a safe environment while gaining valuable hands‑on experience.

“This collaboration – as well as many others we have throughout the curriculum – helps create a pipeline of work‑ready, adaptable professionals who will strengthen our local economy.”