EPAO Approved for Senior Leader and Business Analyst Apprenticeships

1st for EPA has announced it is now an end point assessment organisation (EPAO) for two additional standards:

With Ofqual recognition in place across all its standards, the EPAO started offering end point assessment for Business Analyst and Senior Leader in May 2023.

Managing Director Helen Shinner said,

“At 1st for EPA, we’re known for making the end point assessment process easy. Our customer service, responsiveness and detailed guidance are second to none. We’re committed to creating transparency in EPA so apprentices know exactly what to expect and prepare for their assessment.”

The EPAO also hosts webinars for providers and employers, as well as creating regular trend reports and offering Out of Hours EPA for apprentices who don’t work usual office hours.

Business Analyst level 4 EPA

Business Analysts are found in every sector. Their role involves analysing how business needs can be met through change and digital solutions. They identify business problems and user needs, before presenting appropriate solutions. Business Analyst is a popular apprenticeship standard, with an £18,000 funding band.

The Business Analyst EPA involves creating a project proposal with presentation and questioning, and undergoing a professional discussion underpinned by a portfolio of evidence.

See details on EPA for Business Analyst level 4 here, along with the Business Analyst assessment plan.

Senior Leader level 7 EPA

Senior leaders are found in all organisations, with job titles such as Chief Information Officer, Head of Department and CEO. Their role is to provide clear, inclusive and strategic leadership and direction to their workforce. The latest version of the Senior Leader apprenticeship (v1.1) has a £14,000 funding band.

The EPA for Senior Leader varies depending on whether apprentices are on v1.0 or v1.1 of the standard. Version 1.0 involves a work-based project report, whereas version 1.1 requires apprentices to plan a strategic business proposal. Both versions involve a presentation and questioning, before moving onto a professional discussion.

Full details on EPA for Senior Leader level 7 can be found here, along with the Senior Leader assessment plan.

EPA Tips Webinars

If you work for a provider delivering these standards, 1st for EPA is hosting webinars to share EPA tips. Details of the EPA events can be found here.

