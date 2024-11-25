FAB announces new membership strategy putting members at the heart of all activity

Today, 25 November, FAB has announced at its national conference in Leicester a new strategy that puts members as the heart of all it’s activity.

This seeks to ensure that FAB meets its members priorities and needs of the sector during the present parliamentary term. It will be confirmed by industry leaders at the Federation’s National Strategy Forum and Annual General Meeting on 28 January 2025.

FAB pleased to share with members a draft strategy for FAB that has been prepared for member-consultation prior to its consideration at the National Strategy Forum on 28 January 2025. It offers a re-set strategy for the coming Parliamentary period 2025 to 2029, aiming to ensure that FAB is well placed to meet its members’ needs in a changing operational, economic and labour-market context. The intention is to ensure members are at the heart of FAB that is prioritising improvement and growing to invest in the service it provides.

Given the current opportunities, the Federation is committed to re-setting itself quickly and purposefully – building on the industry’s collaborative outlook, preparedness to support fellow members and commitment to delivering for learners, apprentices and business.

The strategy document and information can be accessed here and member consultation webinars are taking place in December and January. As part of the proposals, members are being encouraged to nominate themselves for a place on a number of new committees and member groups, information about which can be found here.

FAB’s new proposed Committees and Member Groups

FAB wishes to involve more members in its decision making by increasing member participation in a refreshed set of Board Committees. We are inviting expressions of interest from any full FAB member.

Proposed Committees reporting into the Board of Directors.

Committees are supported by FAB. They will be overseen by a member of the Senior Management Team, report into Board of Directors and will have secretariat support. Members will be appointed to the Committees to ensure representation from across the membership and this will be ratified at the AGM on 28 January 2025.