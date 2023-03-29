Fashion student and award-nominee measures up for more success with debut show

A University of Chester student and Emerging British Designer award finalist will unveil her debut fashion collection at the city’s cathedral this spring.

Alexandra Novacki will bring her haute couture collection, Furious Creatures, to the Chester Cathedral Chapter House on Friday May 26, for an evening of fashion, glamour and live music.

With a nomination for Emerging British Womenswear Designer at Northern Fashion Week last year, she aims to raise the bar once again for an unforgettable experience.

Alexandra is making a mark in the industry as she reaches the end of her degree studies and prepares to graduate from the University with a Bachelor of Arts in Fashion Design.

She has designed and crafted looks for the Cannes Film Festival as well as worked with celebrities including James Martin to create one-off garments. Her work has been displayed on Bond Street and featured in publications including Swanky Magazine.

Alexandra focuses on crafting bespoke garments that empower the wearer and spark conversation, using the finest of materials and highest of skills.

She explained: “The brand draws inspiration from Parisian haute couture of the 1940s alongside traditional Saville Row tailoring.

“Sharp tailoring, structured shapes and sensuous fabrics are combined to create powerful silhouettes that evoke a response.”

On creating and unveiling her collection, Alexandra added:

“It’s been a surreal few years settling into the industry and seeing such a great response to my work. I feel beyond proud to be bringing my degree to a close with my debut collection and show, and look forward to the public’s response to my latest work as well as what comes next.

“I’ve received huge support behind the scenes from the University to craft this collection and a special thanks also goes to Crichton Bespoke Tailors for their support.”

The high-fashion runway show starts at 7pm and tickets are available to purchase through Alexandra’s official Instagram page, @alexnovacki and Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/alexandra-novacki-haute-couture-show-tickets-525148863387.

Previous collections, show details and more information is also available at: https://alexandranovacki.com.

